The Software Report Award Recognizes Women Who Have Served as Role Models for the Next Generation of Leaders Seeking to Enter and Succeed in the Tech Sector. The first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 list by The Software Report. These women leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Hundreds of nominees were reviewed with substantive feedback from peers and colleagues and this, combined with additional internal research, supported the selection process.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO