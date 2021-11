Let me start out by saying, I know things have changed and we don't actually consume music, videos, and books the same way we used to. With all that being said, I sure miss going to Hastings. I remember Hastings being in three different locations. Please let me know if I am wrong. The first location was where Wally's Party Factory is located today. I still can remember buying those cassette singles and buying those CD's that came in those long box cases. Does anyone actually still have any of these?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO