Sunrise Spotlight – Moonshine & Music

A song’s first verse says, “Troublesome Times are here filling men’s hearts with fear, Freedom we all hold dear now is at stake…” Does this sound familiar? We in our country, in our communities, in many of our communities’ families, are experiencing troublesome times, and many people in addition to that are living in fear. This creates grief in our lives on a major scale. Many are striving to cope with more than sorrow brought about by the death of loved ones. Our grief is compounded with sorrow from multiple causes. We may be dealing with one or more loved ones who have died. This is difficult enough if this is our only cause for sorrow. What if it is not? What if we are dealing with sorrow because of death and sorrow because of loss of income or trouble with school system, long term health issues with someone in the family or difficulty obtaining necessary supplies (medical or otherwise) because many companies have not been able to find workers, etc.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO