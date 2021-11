CHICAGO (CBS) — As skies clear Thursday night, temperatures drop below freezing away from the lake. The overnight low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) Starting Friday, a steady southwest flow pulls warm air our way. Blocking high pressure dominates our weather picture, so our pattern stays quiet through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 52, Saturday 56, and Sunday 62. (Credit: CBS 2) Active weather returns by the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday… Fall Back!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO