According to a new report conducted by Cloudentity, 44% of respondents have experienced at least substantial API authorization issues concerning privacy, data leakage, and object property exposure with one or both of internal and external-facing APIs. Additionally, 97% of respondents reported that identity and authorization issues with services and APIs have had a direct impact on their organization in the form of delays to new application or service enhancements.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO