Health Care Systems Research: New Funding for Large-Scale Pragmatic and Implementation Trials
Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory (HCS Collaboratory) just published a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to solicit phased cooperative research applications to conduct efficient large-scale pragmatic or implementation trials embedded within health care systems:. RFA-AT-22-001:...www.nccih.nih.gov
