Health Care Systems Research: New Funding for Large-Scale Pragmatic and Implementation Trials

An excerpt from Blueprint for a Gold Medal Health Care System. We do not currently have a Gold Medal Health Care System. There may be more than one way to build one, but this book is about my vision of a Gold Medal system, and I will henceforth refer to my version as the Gold Medal System, or simply “the System.” The fundamental features of the system I have in mind will be a full and unwavering embrace of rigorous standards of scientific inquiry, a full and unwavering commitment to compassionate care, and a full and unwavering commitment to cost-effectiveness. Certain additional features of the system, crucial to its success, will follow logically from these fundamental features. What follows is a shortlist of some of those features.

