Health Care Systems Research: New Funding for Large-Scale Pragmatic and Implementation Trials

By Wendy J. Weber
NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory (HCS Collaboratory) just published a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to solicit phased cooperative research applications to conduct efficient large-scale pragmatic or implementation trials embedded within health care systems:. RFA-AT-22-001:...

#Nursing Research#Health Systems#Health Disparities#Clinical Research#Rfa At 22 001#Nih Common Fund#The Hcs Collaboratory#Americans#Foa
