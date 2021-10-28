Jack O’ Lanterns and their darker origins

A few years back I was carving pumpkins with my siblings on Halloween night and asked a sibling for some direction in how she wanted her pumpkin to look. “What kind of eyes do you want it to have?” I asked. “Scary eyes,” she responded. “What kind of nose?” “Scary nose.”...
The annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo is back and ready for you to walk, dance, or fly your broomstick through a trail of thousands of top-tier pumpkin carvings. You may be wondering,
A Villager has crafted a jack o lantern out of an old propane tank. Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident Nancy Attwell shared the unique Halloween decorating idea. Share your Halloween decoration photos at [email protected].
It's officially spooky season and that means that we can start celebrating everything related to Halloween. From decorating to finding the most perfect costume and visiting local pumpkin patches, it's only begun. Find out how you can experience the Hudson Valley's top 3 jack-o-lantern shows below. The Great Jack' O...
Samhain (which means “summer’s end” in Gaelic) is the ancient pagan festival that ushered in the beginning of winter and the Celtic new year. It also evolved into All Hallow’s Eve, and then Halloween. Centuries ago, it was believed that the veil between life and death was at its thinnest during the transition from October to November, allowing visits from spirits. To ward off unwelcome ghosts, ghouls and monsters, people in Ireland and other Celtic areas carved lanterns out of produce including radishes, beets and (the most popular option) turnips. Eventually, in the 19th and early 20th centuries, Celts began carving faces and designs that would allow more light to shine through. These turnip lanterns mostly stayed in the past, while the tradition of making jack-o’-lanterns continued. Learn more about this evolution at Smithsonian Magazine.
The Sioux Falls Landfill doesn't need your jack-o'-lanterns. But, your garden or compost box will benefit from them. With the changing of the seasons, down come the Halloween decorations, and now time to pull out the Thanksgiving and Christmas decor. But, wait. What are you going to do with those jack-o'-lanterns? So much talent and artwork for the holiday, and now it's almost forgotten.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – There’s a pumpkin party happening next weekend and it’s all the fun without all the mess and clean up! It’s also a fundraiser for the Fountain Creek Nature Center, and Jessica Miller, explains how the community can get involved. Saturday, October 309 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pumpkin Carving Party Carve pumpkins […]
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo, with more than 5,000 carved, lighted pumpkins on a quarter-mile outdoor trail. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which runs through Nov. 7, first came to Minnesota in fall 2018. Making the event what it is today came through the growing relationship between the zoo and Passion for Pumpkins.
Decorating with pumpkins sounds great at first. Pumpkin carving can be a fun way to add a spooky touch during Halloween. But before long those pumpkins turn, attract bugs and get smelly. One mom on TikTok came up with the perfect decorating solution. Her advice: ditch the pumpkins altogether. You may want to try your hand at making some yummy pies and roasting those pumpkin seeds instead.
Is carving a pumpkin a part of your family tradition?. Creating a funny face and sticking your hand in those gooey insides may be a fun activity, but it can also turn into an unsafe activity if there's a cutting mishap. According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, there...
What a cute meal to have for your little goblins before they go out trick or treating. It's a delicious stuffed pepper recipe that's turned into an adorable Jack- O'-Lantern. The filling is full of meat and rice with just enough sauce. This is a meal your entire family will love.
There are certain things that we're just not gifted at. Carving pumpkins is one of those gifts we just don't have. The extent of our carving this year? Carving a hole in the bottom of a carvable, but very fake craft pumpkin from Target that would eventually go on to be the head on the "Marvelous Minion" we entered into the Idaho Botanical Garden's Scarecrow Stroll. Anything beyond that? Not so much. We do ok with a paint brush, but when we actually try to carve it's just plain ugly.
Halloween is coming up fast and one of the traditions around this holiday is pumpkin carving. It's fun to take the kids or grandkids out to a local pumpkin patch, select a few prized fruits and bring them home for carving. You certainly can decorate the pumpkins in other ways such as painting or “dressing them up”. But carving is the way to go for many families and I have some tips for making your carved creation last longer into fall.
There is nothing more fitting for Halloween than a good pumpkin. Whether carved into a Jack-O-Lantern or baked into a pie, these bright orange gourds are the quintessential signal of the season, and it’s hard to imagine a Halloween without them. Rhode Island is pretty darn great at Halloween if we do say so ourselves, with food, drink, and activities galore, we really make the most of October, and we definitely don’t skimp when it comes to pumpkins. These seven patches are some of our favorite spots to grab a gourd (and maybe some bonus treats as well!)
With Nov. 1 just around the corner, South Whidbey School Farms is urging people to consider donating their jack-o’-lanterns to science, rather than the garbage bin. The decomposing pumpkins will be used as part of season-end classes for South Whidbey students, who will study the rotting gourds and their life cycle.
A winding path of glowing jack-o-lanterns and spooky displays is enticing Lubbockites to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Continuing now through Sunday evening, the trails in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum are lined with hundreds of carved pumpkins from Lubbock Parks and Recreation's 13th Annual Pumpkin Trail, presented by Michael Postar's Affordable Storage.
Don’t start cutting that pumpkin just yet. Dating back to the 19th century, Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most recognizable aspects of Halloween. While it’s easy enough to carve a basic face into a pumpkin, anyone looking to get fancier may want to check out these tips. Fox News spoke...
DAYTON — Nearly half of Americans have a pumpkin and plan to carve it. But what do you do when your pumpkin begins to shrivel up?. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of pumpkins, in some places, is up more than 30 percent so a lot of us want to hold on to their gourd as long as possible.
Every Thursday-Sunday this month, the Ingham County Fairgrounds is hosting Jack O’Lanterns Unleashed. This event features more than 25 themed pumpkin carving exhibits, 5,000 jack-o’-lanterns, fire juggling and fall-themed food and drinks. “It’s the first event of its kind here in Michigan. It’s really unique because everything is hand-carved. So...
Comments / 0