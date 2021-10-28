CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Growing Threat Of The Delta Pluses At Home And Abroad

By William A. Haseltine
 6 days ago
This is the third in a series examining the past, present, and future of the pandemic and viral variants. Each successive variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date was more transmissible than the last. New variants drove multiple waves of Covid-19 throughout the world. Here, examine what happened in the past...

The Independent

COVID-19 cases rise in Europe for 5th consecutive week

The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said new cases jumped by 6%, or 3 million, in Europe compared to an 18% increase the previous week. The weekly number of new infections in other regions either fell or remained about the same, according to the report. The sharpest drops were seen in the Middle East where new cases decreased by 12%, and in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant in UK by January

An offshoot of the Delta coronavirus variant which is slowly spreading throughout the UK is expected to be dominant within a matter of months, experts believe.Known as AY.4.2, the sub-variant is thought to be at least 10 cent more transmissible than its predecessor, with analysis underway to determine what accounts for its increased infectiousness.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that early tests do not suggest that AY.4.2, which has been labelled a ‘Variant Under Investigation’, has acquired the ability to evade immunity generated by infection or injection.Nor are the sub-variant’s new mutations associated with significantly improving the virus’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

HTTPS threats grow more than 314% through 2021: Report

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler has released their latest State of Encrypted Attacks Report, highlighting the growth in HTTPS threats since January as well as other attacks facing tech companies and retailers. The report found that HTTPS threats have increased by more than 314% while attacks on tech companies grew by 2,300%...
INTERNET
Financial Times

The threat of conflict over water is growing

“The wars of the twenty-first century will be about water, unless we change the way we manage water.”. That statement was made by Ismail Serageldin, the vice-president of the World Bank, in 2009. The world is yet to see its first unambiguous water war. But the concerns about the links...
INDIA
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
International Business Times

World Faces Growing Threat Of 'Unbearable' Heatwaves

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people. And if nothing is done to slow climate change, the record temperatures and deadly heatwaves it brings will only get worse, experts warn. "Climate (change)...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Washington

Virginia Advises Residents Returning From Abroad to Test, Offers At-Home Kits

With vaccination numbers rising and COVID-19 cases across the capital region finally falling, many residents are beginning to return to pre-pandemic activities like traveling. Nearly 30,000 Virginians have already returned from international trips this year, and Virginia's Department of Health has launched a new program to track their arrival and offer testing and quarantine guidance.
VIRGINIA STATE
contagionlive.com

Contemporary Issues on the Treatment of Women Living with HIV in the US

The increasing presence of multiple non-AIDS comorbidities in women and others living with HIV challenges clinicians to steer away from the approach of optimizing individual chronic conditions but to think more holistically. Women comprised 19% of new HIV cases in 2019, and approximately 22% of individuals with HIV as of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Taiwan’s Entertainment Sector Leverages Creative Freedoms as Mainland China Walls Itself Off

China’s increasingly unwelcoming stance toward the U.S. film industry is causing plenty of headaches for Hollywood distributors, but Taiwan’s film industry is approaching the trend as an exciting opportunity. “Things are getting tighter in China, but interest in Asian content continues to grow,” says Joyce Tang, senior manager of the Content-Lab at the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), a government-backed organization established in June 2019 to help Taiwan’s creative industry’s expand their global reach. While the barriers to accessing and engaging with China’s massive entertainment sector continue to rise, Taiwan’s industry is capitalizing on the moment by promoting itself as a welcoming...
CHINA
Nature.com

The associations of previous influenza/upper respiratory infection with COVID-19 susceptibility/morbidity/mortality: a nationwide cohort study in South Korea

We aimed to investigate the associations of previous influenza/URI with the susceptibility of COVID-19 patients compared to that of non-COVID-19 participants. A nationwide COVID-19 cohort database was collected by the Korea National Health Insurance Corporation. A total of 8,070 COVID-19 patients (1 January 2020 through 4 June 2020) were matched with 32,280 control participants. Severe COVID-19 morbidity was defined based on the treatment histories of the intensive care unit, invasive ventilation, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and death. The susceptibility/morbidity/mortality associated with prior histories of 1"“14, 1"“30, 1"“90, 15"“45, 15"“90, and 31"“90Â days before COVID-19 onset were analyzed using conditional/unconditional logistic regression. Prior influenza infection was related to increased susceptibility to COVID-19 (adjusted odds ratio [95% confidence interval]"‰="‰3.07 [1.61"“5.85] for 1"“14Â days and 1.91 [1.54"“2.37] for 1"“90Â days). Prior URI was also associated with increased susceptibility to COVID-19 (6.95 [6.38"“7.58] for 1"“14Â days, 4.99 [4.64"“5.37] for 1"“30Â days, and 2.70 [2.55"“2.86] for 1"“90Â days). COVID-19 morbidity was positively associated with influenza (3.64 [1.55"“9.21] and 3.59 [1.42"“9.05]) and URI (1.40 [1.11"“1.78] and 1.28 [1.02"“1.61]) at 1"“14Â days and 1"“30Â days, respectively. Overall, previous influenza/URI did not show an association with COVID-19 mortality. Previous influenza/URI histories were associated with increased COVID-19 susceptibility and morbidity. Our findings indicate why controlling influenza/URI is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
