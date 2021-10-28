CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALIEN WORLDS MISSIONS The First Game On The BSC Blockchain In The Alien Worlds NFT Metaverse Has Launched With Trilium (TLM) And NFT Rewards For Players

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decentralized and global Alien Worlds community, which has become one of the most used decentralized blockchain applications in the world, is pleased to announce that the Alien Worlds Missions game has just launched on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Explorers now have the ability to send virtual spaceships on missions...

aithority.com

