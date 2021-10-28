ALIEN WORLDS MISSIONS The First Game On The BSC Blockchain In The Alien Worlds NFT Metaverse Has Launched With Trilium (TLM) And NFT Rewards For Players

Hasbro has officially partnered with The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) to release its very first NFT collection with the Power Rangers franchise on the dedicated blockchain. VP and General Manager at Hasbro Pulse said, “The WAX platform gives fans an easy entry point into the world of NFTs and digital collectibles. Now, fans will have the opportunity to expand their collections with a unique Power Rangers NFT, uniquely transacted through the blockchain that can be redeemed for a special edition Dino Megazord.” Hasbro’s Power Rangers NFT collection is now available through Hasbro Pulse while supplies last. The NFTs are redeemable for a physical Hasbro special edition Power Rangers collectible figure, specifically the Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Special Edition Dino Megazord.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO