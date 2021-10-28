Introduction to Art Omi Tour

November 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. Whether you’re a first-time or frequent visitor to Art Omi, there’s plenty to learn on our seasonal public tours of the Sculpture & Architecture Park. This tour provide insights and information about the artworks and architectural pavilions in the Sculpture & Architecture Park, as well...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Open Studios Botetourt is presenting its 11th Art in the Country Tour this weekend. October 23/24, a free, self-guided driving tour of working artists’ studios, workshops and homes is your chance to collect new inspirations directly from the artists.
We are delighted to welcome artists, families, collectors and art lovers back for this beloved celebration of art in the Rivertowns, an exciting opportunity to experience the diversity of art throughout our communities. The 2021 Studio Tour features over 70 artists who live or work in Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson,...
Rappahannock County’s Art Tour each year offers art lovers the rare experience of meeting artists throughout the county and appreciating their fine works in new ways. The reputation and draw of the annual event has grown along with the diversity and recognition of the arts community in Rappahannock. This year, a record number of seven new studio artists have joined the Tour signaling the importance of the event to the artists themselves.
I was recently given the opportunity to walk through the new Graphite building on the corner of 2nd and Main in downtown Edmonds. Like many others, I have watched this building come to fruition, watched the cow move from a vacant lot to standing guard in front of a beautiful and modern building with large windows and enticing artwork starting to be visible as you peak in through the construction. I had a lot of questions as I started this tour, like “What is Graphite?”, “Who is this for?”, “What is with the cow?” and of course, “When will it open?”
Recently I went to a few stops on the annual Mo’Town Studio Tour, where I saw beautiful art and chatted with its creators. At tour’s end, I followed up with Potter Jennifer Allen, founde. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The White Elephant’s lobby, corridors and 32 rooms and suites are adorned with original art so it's no surprise that the Palm Beach hotel’s art-loving managing director has taken to giving guests a closer look at it all. Bernhard Duerrmeier last month began giving weekly tours of the 120-piece art...
DEERFIELD — History lovers took to the Old Burying Ground at the end of Albany Road over the weekend to admire the seldom-recognized beauty of gravestone art. Historic Deerfield held Gravestone Art Tours, with a focus on the craftsmanship of Solomon Ashley, a late 18th-century gravestone carver from Deerfield. Led by a guide, tour groups wove through arrays of gravestones in various conditions, periodically stopping at different clusters to learn about the stories of those interred at the cemetery and the art that decorates their resting place.
PHOENIX — If you're in Phoenix and in need of some artistic inspiration, then odds are, all you have to do is walk outside. Locating art projects across the city will now be accessible at residents' fingertips. The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture has created a digital,...
NEW LEBANON — The New Lebanon Library, 550 Route 20, New Lebanon, announces the following programs during November. For information and reservations, call the library at 518-794-8844. New Lebanon Book Group meets at 11 a.m. Nov. 7. The New Lebanon Book Group meets the first Sunday of each month at...
As the Lawrenceville Arts Center’s first group of visitors — mostly city officials — wrapped up the first tour of the facility’s grand opening weekend, they raised glasses of champagne alongside Aurora Theatre officials for a toast to a new beginning. Or rather, a future of possibility, as Aurora co-founder...
The 33rd annual North Augusta Christmas Tour of Homes sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will be celebrated December 3 and 4. The tour begins with a candlelight tour on Friday evening from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. and continues Saturday with tour homes open from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced Andy Grammer’s The Art of Joy Tour will be at the Events Center at Pala Casino Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $35 for general admission and $55 for reserved seats. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show. “Pala Casino is thrilled to welcome Andy Grammer to the Events Center,” Coley McAvoy, representative for Pala Casino Spa Resort, said. “As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, we are proud to continue to offer our guests with the best entertainment options in the region.” Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems. His catalog includes the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Kee.
VALATIE — The Village of Valatie and the Valatie Free Library are hosting an outdoor movie at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Library Parking Lot, 1036 Kinderhook St., Valatie. Dress warmly, bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a fun and timely movie. Parking for cars has generously been permitted in the VMA Parking Lot by VMA management. In case of rain, the movie will be shown in the gym of the Martin H. Glynn Municipal Building (the former Martin H. Glynn Elementary School on Church Street). Parking is available there. Masks are required in the Municipal Building, and some will be available if you forget.
HUDSON — The Galvan Initiatives Foundation has officially taken ownership of the 614-620 Columbia Street property, also known as the former Community Theater building. According to county documents, Galvan purchased the property from the Marina Abramovic Institute for Preservation of Performance Art for $800,000 and signed the deed Aug. 31. The foundation announced its intent to buy the property in November 2020 and said in a statement at the time the transaction was expected to be completed by January 2021.
Who is Inga Krasileviciute-cessna? Where are you from?. I was born and raised in Lithuania. I have a law degree, I have a degree in economics, and I have a bunch of business degrees. I went into law because I wanted to help people. Then, I ended up working in high-end nightclubs, but there was no place to grow there.
Since the $69 million sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days at Christie’s on March 11, a set of devoted collectors of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has started to emerge. The mystery buyer of that record-setting digital artwork, the online sale of which made Beeple the third-highest-selling living artist, behind David Hockney and Jeff Koons, was soon after revealed to be Singapore-based crypto investor Vignesh Sundaresan, aka MetaKovan. Using his virtual pseudonym, the 32-year-old entrepreneur and founder of the Metapurse NFT project beat out Chinese tech billionaire Justin Sun, who took to Twitter to announce he’d lost the bid...
ATHOL — Curious about what it takes to keep a hive of bees thriving? Want to learn a little about the benefits of beekeeping? Join Scott Herbert of the Worcester County Beekeepers Association, Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Athol Public Library for this fun and informative session.
Originally Posted On: https://sloanschoolofmusic.com/pitch-range-of-musical-instruments/. Giving a music student a deeper understanding of what a note actually is can often unlock their curiosity and motivate them to learn more. Pitch and pitch range (also called compass) are key concepts in music theory closely related to musical notes and intervals (octaves). Pitch identifies whether a sound is relatively high, relatively low, or somewhere in the middle (like Middle C).
Museum API is a senior level class taught by Stephanie Nadalo, social and art historian. The class welcomes all majors, Strategic Design Management, Art Media & Technology and lastly Fashion Design to come together under one roof to discover museum and art studies. This year Museum API class is an...
