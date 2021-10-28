Introduction to Art Omi Tour

I was recently given the opportunity to walk through the new Graphite building on the corner of 2nd and Main in downtown Edmonds. Like many others, I have watched this building come to fruition, watched the cow move from a vacant lot to standing guard in front of a beautiful and modern building with large windows and enticing artwork starting to be visible as you peak in through the construction. I had a lot of questions as I started this tour, like “What is Graphite?”, “Who is this for?”, “What is with the cow?” and of course, “When will it open?”

8 DAYS AGO