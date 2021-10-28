CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Wout van Aert: I have never considered myself a frequent winner

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Wout van Aert added a third Flandrien of the Year award to his long list...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

Nick Nuwens wants 1.1 million euros from Wout Van Aert, who will also appeal in veto | Cycling

CyclingThere will be no end to the legal battle between Nick Nuwens and Wat Van Aert for the time being. On 9 June this year, the Labor Court ordered cyclist Wout van Aert to pay severance payments of €662,403.31 to Nick Nuyens, after Wout van Aert terminated his contract with Sniper Cycling, the Nuyens team, on September 18, 2018. Reason” Break This contract ran until December 31, 2019.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Van Aert, Kopecky repeat as Flandrien of the year

For the third year in a row, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was voted Flandrien of the Year in the Het Nieuwsblad end-of-season gala. Points Race world champion Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) took home the women's prize as Flandrienne of the Year. Van Aert, 27, won three stages of the Tour...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Marianne Martin inducted into US Bicycling Hall of Fame 37 years after women's Tour de France win

Marianne Martin was inducted into the US Bicycling Hall of Fame last year and, due to a postponement because of the pandemic, will accept her induction at a ceremony on November 6 at USA Cycling Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Martin was a member of the USA National Team and the first winner of the women’s Tour de France in 1984.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Primož Roglič
Person
Tadej Pogačar
Person
Wout Van Aert
Cyclingnews

Win the opportunity to ride a stage of the Tour de France

Have you ever watched the Tour de France and wished you could ride one of the stages? Well now you can, as Destination Sport Experiences is offering the chance to win an entry to the 2022 Etape du Tour. An exclusive competition in collaboration with Cyclingnews, readers are invited to...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Indoor cycling vs spinning: What are the differences?

It is rare that the two worlds of indoor cycling collide: indoor cycling and Spinning. Spinning is actually a registered trademark, referring to the “unique fitness products and programs offered by Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc.” Indoor cycling, on the other hand, is a more general term that refers to riding a stationary bike on an indoor trainer. We’ll dive into the differences between indoor cycling and Spinning later in this article, but first, let’s look at what each of them is.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Chris Froome won over by disc brakes after tweaking his set-up

After showing his personal disdain for disc brakes and sparking debate about their use in the professional peloton at the start of 2021, Chris Froome has revealed he has used the braking technology frequently during his first season with Israel Start-Up Nation, and is working with bike sponsor Factor to make further improvements.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Peloton#Belgian#Slovenian
Cyclingnews

Cavendish to pair with Keisse in Gent Six Day

Mark Cavendish will team up with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Iljo Keisse at the upcoming Six Days of Ghent from November 16-21. The Manxman last competed in the event with Keisse in 2019 but suffered a high-speed crash on the opening day. The pair would finish fourth in the final standings. Cavendish won the event with Bradley Wiggins in 2016, while Keisse is a seven-time winner of his hometown event.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: Equal among firsts

Mark Cavendish’s incredible comeback at the 2021 Tour de France, in which he won four stages and equalled Eddy Merckx’s stage-winning record, was the biggest story of the race. Procycling looks at the Manx sprinter’s achievement. When the 2021 Tour de France route was revealed last year, fans with long...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

UYN Biking Racefast Man bib shorts review

With a comfortable and supportive cut and an even better chamois, the UYN Biking Racefast Man bib short provides a worthy alternative to the rabble of contenders dominating the market, but is ultimately let down by too high a price point.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Astana Qazaqstan confirm Tejada, Felline, Boaro, Martinelli for 2022

Astana Qazaqstan have announced that Fabio Felline, Davide Martinelli, Manuele Boaro and Harold Tejada will all remain with the team in 2022 after they each signed two-year contract extensions. The confirmation of Felline, Martinelli, and Boaro means that Astana’s 2022 roster will feature a total of 11 Italian riders, including...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Team Qhubeka development squad will continue in 2022

The Team Qhubeka development squad will continue to race in 2022 despite continued uncertainty over the WorldTour Qhubeka-NextHash team. The news over the future of the Continental team was confirmed by the management on Saturday evening after Cyclilngnews had learned that the team were in the process of filling spots on the roster for next season.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Liv Racing sign Ton and Neumanova through 2023

Liv Racing announced signing two young talents Quinty Ton and Tereza Neumanova through 2023. Ton, 23 and from the Netherlands, joins the team from GT Krush Tunap, and Neumanova, 23 and from the Czech Republic, joins from the Burgos Alimenta Women’s Cycling Team. Ton earned the most combative rider award...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy