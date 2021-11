A few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg may well have opened technology’s Pandora’s Box by announcing that he saw Facebook’s future as the metaverse. It was not the first time anyone had talked up the metaverse, but for Facebook it was painted as something that would be fun for consumers, but also a powerful addition for enterprises developing new ways of working. This week, the San Francisco-based company took another step forward in its metaverse plans. It announced that plans to hire 10,000 people in Europe build the metaverse. The metaverse, Zuckerberg said, is a virtual reality version of the internet that breaks the barriers down between the physical and digital world.

