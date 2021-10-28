CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Launches Cloud Visualization Solution Lucidscale, Expanding its Visual Collaboration Suite

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced the addition of a third product built on its Visual Collaboration Platform with the release of Lucidscale, a cloud visualization solution where organizations can see, understand and optimize their cloud environment. Lucidscale automatically generates accurate, dynamic cloud visualizations, significantly reducing...

aithority.com

helpnetsecurity.com

Lenovo collaborates with VMware to launch edge-to-cloud and AI solutions for enterprise customers

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) introduced new edge-to-cloud and AI solutions in partnership with VMware that provide massive scalability and enable business agility for VMware environments. Lenovo showcased how businesses of all sizes can address the demand for a more agile IT infrastructure in response to business changes. Additionally, Lenovo...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NetApp Expands Portfolio of Hybrid Cloud Solutions to Bring Out the Best in the Cloud

New hybrid cloud updates accelerate digital transformation, enabling organizations to optimize operations in terms of cost, scalability, agility and speed. Today at INSIGHT 2021, NetApp, a global data-centric, cloud-oriented software company, announced new additions and enhanced features to its portfolio a hybrid cloud to help organizations modernize their IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. Offering secure new ways to consume and operate data services on-premises and in the cloud, NetApp hybrid cloud solutions make it simple for enterprise customers to put their data to work — where and when it needs it.
TECHNOLOGY
wraltechwire.com

Lenovo expands partnership with VMware on AI, edge-to-cloud solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Lenovo is deepening a partnership with VMware, the company says. Through the partnership between the two companies, resulted in the introduction of what Lenovo called in a statement “new, first-to-market edge-to-cloud and AI solutions,” referring to edge computing which pushes more computing power and data access to devices outside standard enterprise networks.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

PerkinElmer launches cloud-based research suite for pharmaceutical customers

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced today that it launched the Signals Research suite for pharmaceutical and industrial customers. Waltham, Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer’s full cloud-based Signals Research suite, deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a secure informatics platform with integrated, end-to-end scientific data and workflow management for pharmaceutical and industrial customers. Get the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Android Police

Gmail overhauls its recipient field with a new menu and handy visual indicators

From snoozing to helpful nudges, Gmail has quite a few little features that make that ever-growing pile of unread messages much easier to manage. The Workspace version of Gmail already tells you in advance when you’re sending an email to someone outside your organization. Building on that, Google is now adding a bunch of new features to the recipient field to help ensure your emails are going to the right people.
INTERNET
ZDNet

CodeSee adds map visualization to its code production platform

As newer, heavier software applications loaded with new functionality -- think "AI" -- keep rolling into the market, more and more complicated codebases ride with them into the cloud and our devices. As those codebases become denser, more sophisticated tools are needed for developers to understand and navigate them. That's...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Visualize Bias and Variance

Machine learning models represent the learning output from a machine in such a way that, it can be used in the future to predict or understand similar kinds of data by which the model had been trained. We will be using NumPy for data generation and calculations. Matplotlib and Seaborn are useful for visualizing the generated data points and predicted data points. We use Scikit-learn for model building and Pandas for handling the data. Our objective is to see what is happening in terms of bias and variance.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Visual AI Company AnyVision Changes its Name to Oosto

Company also announces a new research partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to fuel innovation in safety use cases and next generation recognition technologies, including object and behavioral recognition. AnyVision, the world’s leading Vision AI company, announced that the company will change its name to Oosto. The new name reflects the...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Lucid’s latest product Lucidscale helps companies visualize sprawling cloud environments

Visual collaboration software company Lucid Software Inc. today announced a new tool today called Lucidscale, a cloud visualization product that enterprises can use to see, understand and optimize their often enormously complex cloud computing environments. In an age when most large organizations operate extremely intricate cloud environments that are in...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Yugabyte expands its fully managed enterprise cloud service with $188M

Yugabyte, the company behind the distributed Structured Query Language (SQL) database YugabyteDB, today announced that it raised $188 million in a series C round, bringing the company’s total raised to $291 million with a $1.3 billion valuation. CEO Bill Cook says that the capital will be used to further grow Yugabyte’s field and engineering teams and support the company’s expansion into new markets, seven months after Yugabyte’s previous financing round.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Veritonic Expands Audio Campaign Performance Capabilities To Provide Unprecedented Brand Lift Data

Veritonic, the leader in audio creative research and analytics, announced the addition of brand lift to the platform’s robust campaign reporting capabilities. The addition of brand lift further solidifies the platform’s position as the only provider of end-to-end research, data and insights for the audio industry, providing its users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Qlik Expands APAC Presence with Launch of Singapore Cloud Region

Latest Milestone Enhances Qlik’s Ability to Accelerate Customers’ Digital Transformation with Local Data Storage and Deployment at Scale for Cloud Analytics. Qlik today announced the launch of its new cloud region in Singapore, strengthening the company’s commitment to support its growing customer demand for innovation in Asia Pacific (APAC). The new cloud region builds on Qlik’s continued investment in Singapore, which began in 2011 with the opening of its corporate office. It also marks Qlik’s second cloud region in APAC and the fourth globally, following cloud regions in Australia, Ireland and the United States.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

Experian collaborates with Citadel API to expand verification solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Experian is looking to help finance companies complete one of the most important parts of underwriting — verification of income and employment status. This week, Experian introduced new verification capabilities that can connect finance companies to more than 120 million consumer permissioned payroll accounts. By leveraging...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Wi-Fi Management Added Into WatchGuard Cloud Enabling MSPs To Simplify Security Service Deployments Across The Company’s Full Technology Portfolio

Additionally, new Wi-Fi 6 access points deliver a fast and simplified Wi-Fi experience with enhanced connectivity across wireless and IoT network devices. WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, announced Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud, along with a new lineup of Wi-Fi 6-enabled access points (APs). The addition of Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud provides cross-platform integration and centralized management of all WatchGuard products, dramatically simplifying how partners purchase, deploy and manage WatchGuard’s products and services, while the new APs give customers enhanced connectivity, performance, and best-in-class security.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

Intel Xe-HPG GPU: Aiming The Gaming & Visual Cloud-Based Segment With a Focus on AI & Superior Performance

Last week, Raja Koduri went to Twitter to explain Intel's intent to discontinue the focus on Intel Xe-HP and implement that technology to the newer Intel Xe-HPG GPUs, a newer and more focused ecosystem that they have a five-year plan of growth for developments in AI, gaming and visual cloud-based technology, and higher optimization and performance. This was surprising to a large audience due to the amount of time spent on discussing Intel Xe-HP publicly.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

DigiPlex Outperforms the Scandinavian Data Center Industry for Customer Satisfaction

DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure, and sustainable data centers, proudly presents the results in its latest customer satisfaction survey. The 2021 results revealed a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of plus 58, up from plus 48 in 2020. This score continues to outperform the rest of the Scandinavian data center industry which records an average NPS score of minus 24. Despite the challenging times of the pandemic, the strong NPS result confirms the consistent delivery of high expertise and service to DigiPlex customers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

InvestCloud launches InvestCloud X

InvestCloud, the global leader in financial digital transformation, unveiled InvestCloud X – its most significant product innovation yet. InvestCloud X is three revolutionary products packaged into one: a Digital Communication platform transforming the way advisors interact with clients, a Digital Planning platform designed to cover the simplest to the most sophisticated needs of all investors, as well as a Digital Shopping platform for financial products called the Financial Supermarket.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Zappix Announces Expanded Talkdesk Partnership with Integrated Visual Self-Service Solutions

Deepened integration between Zappix Visual IVR and Talkdesk API gateways combine with the companies’ focus on customer satisfaction and intelligent automation to pave the way for customer experiences that are easy to use and easier to implement. Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, today announced an expanded partnership with...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Orbit Selects Adoreboard to Improve Digital Customer Experience

Orbit Group, the leading provider of social housing in the UK has selected Adoreboard to help prioritise improvements to digital customer experience using Emotion AI. Orbit Group, which manages over 44,750 homes in the UK has seen a significant increase in online interactions from customers in the last year. Social housing customers are now turning digital channels like online chat to access services and support. Adoreboard will enable Orbit Group to eliminate the manual analysis of text feedback from these digital channels and increase speed to insight by 90%.
ECONOMY

