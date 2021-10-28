Lucid Launches Cloud Visualization Solution Lucidscale, Expanding its Visual Collaboration Suite
Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced the addition of a third product built on its Visual Collaboration Platform with the release of Lucidscale, a cloud visualization solution where organizations can see, understand and optimize their cloud environment. Lucidscale automatically generates accurate, dynamic cloud visualizations, significantly reducing...aithority.com
