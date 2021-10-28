Medical Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

German broadcasting giant ProSiebenSat.1 is reporting a 15% leap in third quarter revenue to €1.06 billion ($1.23 billion), driven by its advertising intake from entertainment which has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, growing 18% year-on-year in the quarter, it said on Thursday. The company — which operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and controls production group Red Arrow Studios — is now aiming for revenue of €4.45 billion to €4.55 billion ($5.1 billion) for the full year, a year-on-year increase of between 10% and 12%. “These are the highest revenues in a third quarter in the company’s history,” Rainer Beaujean, chairman of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO