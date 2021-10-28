CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Medical Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Times Daily
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Key Highlights From CVS Health's Q3 Earnings Update

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) appears to be on a roll. Its shares have soared more than 30% year to date. And CVS reported strong third-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. Investors definitely liked the company's results, with the healthcare stock jumping more than 3% in intraday trading. Here are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Mpw#Birmingham#Ap#Medical Properties
Reuters

Cigna profit beats as health services unit drives growth

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and modestly raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, on the back of growth in its health services unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business. Cigna's health services unit, rebranded to Evernorth last September, has been driving...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

German Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Scores Record 15% Jump in Third Quarter Revenue

German broadcasting giant ProSiebenSat.1 is reporting a 15% leap in third quarter revenue to €1.06 billion ($1.23 billion), driven by its advertising intake from entertainment which has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, growing 18% year-on-year in the quarter, it said on Thursday. The company — which operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and controls production group Red Arrow Studios — is now aiming for revenue of €4.45 billion to €4.55 billion ($5.1 billion) for the full year, a year-on-year increase of between 10% and 12%. “These are the highest revenues in a third quarter in the company’s history,” Rainer Beaujean, chairman of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy