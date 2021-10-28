CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karim Rashid and Gantri collaborate to debut the ‘Kobble’ collection of eclectic 3D-printed lamps

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed only natural that Karim “Prince of Plastic” Rashid and Gantri would eventually team up to create a signature collection of 3D printed lighting solutions. The collaborative effort, dubbed Kobble, is a collection of lamps printed in Gantri‘s Plant Polymer (GPP) with Karim Rashid‘s signature ‘blobject’ design style....

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

This 3D Printed Tableware Collection is Made Out of Waste Food

Household and industrial food waste is a serious problem across the globe. In a small stride as a solution to it, design studio Barbara Gollackner is transforming food waste into 3D printed tableware. On the fifteenth anniversary of the Vienna Design Week held in Austria, the design studio presented a collection of homeware made out of household and industrial food waste.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Lighting#Task Lighting#Design#Fashion#3d
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Ethereal Floating Sculptures

The Prairie Cord sculpture is placed on a glistening shallow pool at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Madison, Wisconsin garden is now home to the 3D-printed piece. Brian Peters is the artistic brainpower behind the ethereal sculpture, which appears to float on top of the water magically. The installation plays...
MADISON, WI
Hypebae

Daniel Arsham Designs 3D-Printed Bathroom Sink With Kohler

Adding to his long list of partnerships including Tiffany & Co. and IKEA, Daniel Arsham has now joined forces with Kohler to design a 3D-printed bathroom sink. Dubbed Rock.01, the piece fuses innovative 3D-printed technology with Arsham’s contemporary art. Arriving in an ivory hue, it features a vitreous china basin, with one side sitting on a brass rock-like figure boasting a patina finish. The entire sink is printed by layer with clay and takes 7.5 hours to build. “Rock.01 melds the future of 3D-printing technology with the most basic methods of hand-cast brass. It is literally the new resting on top of the old, and I find that incredibly poetic. Kohler was the ideal partner to bring such a complex and futuristic design to life,” Arsham shares in a press release.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This minimal desk comes with modular parts, creating a versatile design that meets your creative needs!

The Note Desk is a simple, yet durable wooden office desk with a removable back panel to suit your professional and creative needs. Desks assume the personality of their owners. Illustrators and designers tend towards drafting desks with slight inclines for a comfortable lean when drawing, while secretaries and assistants go for desks with plenty of catalog drawers and storage space for obvious reasons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Business Insider

Kohler Unveils Collaboration with Daniel Arsham; 99 Piece Limited Edition 3D-Printed Sink to Launch in December

The collaboration with Arsham comes as part of Kohler's relationship with The Art Lab Studio, an art marketing and partnership consultancy by Sana Rezwan. Like much of Arsham's work, Rock.01 is an homage to time. Comprised of 3D-printed vitreous china and hand-poured brass, the sink's vessel blends modern-day technology with Kohler's nearly 148-year manufacturing legacy into what can only be described as functional high art. The effects of time are reflected in the patina of the brass "rock" and achieved through a forced coercion process.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This furniture collection also doubles up as pot planters with an ultimate Japandi vibe!

After spending 99% of my time at home in the last two years, I have naturally developed a keen eye for good furniture designs. My preferred style is Japandi or Scandanavian design because I love their minimal aesthetic, functionality, and evergreen pieces – all of which I see in Lur! It is a furniture collection that includes pot planters which also double up as seating in the most organic manner. It was designed for Alki, a brand that is always seeking to collaborate with local businesses which makes it even more special because it unites distinct know-how and materials.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hackaday.com

3D Printed Printing Plates Made Using Modern Tools

It’s widely accepted that the invention of the printing press by Gutenberg in the 15th Century was the event that essentially enabled the development of the modern world, allowing access to knowledge beyond anything that came before, even if the Chinese got in on the bookmaking act some 500 years previously. Fast-forward a few centuries more and we’ve got the ability to design electronics from our arm chairs, we can print 3D objects from a machine on the coffee table, and 3D modeling can be done by your kids on a tablet computer. What a time to be alive! So we think it’s perfectly fine that [Kris Slyka] has gone full circle and used all these tools to make printing plates for a small press, in order to produce cards for her Etsy business.
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

If You Love the Whimsical, Squiggly, “Blobject” Home Trend, Then Don’t Miss This New Designer Collab with Karim Rashid

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re into wiggly shapes and squiggly forms, allow me to introduce you to the next iteration in biomorphic design shapes: the blobject. When an iconic industrial designer like the Egyptian-born and Canadian-bred Karim Rashid puts his spin on this whimsical trend (an aesthetic he’s been working in for years), you know the resulting products are still going to be elegant and enduring, and that’s exactly the case with his new Kobble collection of lighting in partnership with Gantri, a digital lighting manufacturer based out of California’s Bay Area.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Innovative Tableware Designs to transform + elevate your dining experience!

One of the most intimate and bonding experiences you can have is sharing a meal with someone. And, when it’s at your own dinner table, the pressure to create an enjoyable and comfortable environment is higher than ever! A component that you can never truly ignore in a dining setup is tableware (the little things truly do count). Having excellent tableware is really important. It has the potential to completely transform your dining experience, taking away attention even from the food! Designers have been getting extremely creative when it comes to cutlery – from creating exquisite handcrafted wooden cutlery to a tableware design that lets you harvest Mediterranean sea ​​salt! Hence, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and exciting tableware designs that are sure to be the highlight at your next dinner party!
HOME & GARDEN
aithority.com

Stratasys Collaboration With Adobe Enables Designers To 3D Print Full-Color And Tactile Models Directly From Adobe Substance 3D Painter

Workflow enables users to texture, render, and print 3D models without the need for additional software or processes. Stratasys Ltd. a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet™ 3D printing technology – all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes.
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

8 of the most inspiring Professional Concepts from the iF Design Award global design community

The iF Design Award has been consistently hand-picking the best, most innovative designs since 1953, honoring top-class achievements in categories spanning Product Design, Transportation Design, Communication Design, Packaging, Service Design, Architecture, Interior Architecture, Professional Concepts, and UI and UX for 67 years in a row. The entire iF Design Award program saw as many as 10,000 submissions this year, which were evaluated by 98 international design experts from 21 countries, on the iF Jury.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs that are the ultimate storage + display solutions for your modern home!

If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint! Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are IKEA-worthy! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a modular shelf unit inspired by the architecture of Bangkok’s storefronts to a bookshelf that hides a sleek staircase- these innovative storage and display solutions are the IKEA-worthy additions your home needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

The Bauhaus school of design inspires the striking stained glass colors and geometric shapes of these vases!

Trio is a collection of three stained glass vases inspired by the Bauhaus school of art and design to bring a timeless edge to the traditional glass vase. Finding the perfect vase for flowers is sometimes the most fun when arranging bouquets. Bunchier flowers deserve a bulkier, more bulbous vase. While more delicate flower arrangements could use a skinny, minimalist vase. You know the right vase when you see it.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This automated robotic arm is actually an unconventional photo booth that draws your portrait!

Pankraz Piktograph is a reinterpretation of the classic photo booth, only this one uses automated robotics to translate photographs into portrait sketches. Photo booths are just as good as cake at parties. Everyone loves a photo strip souvenir they can take home with them and laugh at in the morning or keep for years to follow. Taking inspiration from ancient photo booths like Maillardet’s automaton from the 1800s that didn’t use flash to capture smiles and funny faces, but robotics to perform automatic sketches of people standing before the machine. Felix Fisgus, a design studio, in collaboration with Joris Wegner, multimedia artist, and product designer, designed their very own robotic automated sketch booth called Pankraz Piktograph, a self-contained portrait-drawing robot.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

From cats to birds, these minimal animal sculptures have been created from strips of coiled metal!

Korean artist Lee Sangsoo forges colorful and spiraled animal sculptures. Defined as ‘drawings in the air’ – his collection of animals includes cats, flamingoes, poodles, parrots, and other interesting creatures! His minimal sculptures are built from resin or stainless steel – depending upon the size of the piece. If the piece spans more than one meter, Sangsoo uses stainless steel to create it. Each angled side is delicately coated with soft gradients or a subtle and complementary palette. The three dimensional and towering sculptures have been inspired by Picasso’s little abstract animal drawings. What a wonderful contrast, no? Sangsoo even goes on to say, “Lines, planes, and colors are important elements that work in my work. The lines drawn in the two-dimensional sketchbook determine the large flow and form of the work, and it becomes three-dimensional in the three-dimensional space. The square lines are shown in various shapes and colors according to the flow and twist, and you can feel the dynamism in the still work. Also, depending on the flow, the thickness of the lines may be rhythmically thickened or thinned.”
PETS
yankodesign.com

Cutting Edge Design Concepts that were granted the 2021 Red Dot ‘Best of Best’ Award

You can’t envision any future without conceptualization. Concepts have always interested us and have been the backbone of Yanko Design because they present an image of products, technologies, experiences, and consequently, futures. They showcase an inventiveness and creativity that’s truly worth appreciating and that’s where we see a massive overlap of interest with our friends who host the Red Dot Design Concept Awards.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy