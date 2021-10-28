Karim Rashid and Gantri collaborate to debut the ‘Kobble’ collection of eclectic 3D-printed lamps

Korean artist Lee Sangsoo forges colorful and spiraled animal sculptures. Defined as ‘drawings in the air’ – his collection of animals includes cats, flamingoes, poodles, parrots, and other interesting creatures! His minimal sculptures are built from resin or stainless steel – depending upon the size of the piece. If the piece spans more than one meter, Sangsoo uses stainless steel to create it. Each angled side is delicately coated with soft gradients or a subtle and complementary palette. The three dimensional and towering sculptures have been inspired by Picasso’s little abstract animal drawings. What a wonderful contrast, no? Sangsoo even goes on to say, “Lines, planes, and colors are important elements that work in my work. The lines drawn in the two-dimensional sketchbook determine the large flow and form of the work, and it becomes three-dimensional in the three-dimensional space. The square lines are shown in various shapes and colors according to the flow and twist, and you can feel the dynamism in the still work. Also, depending on the flow, the thickness of the lines may be rhythmically thickened or thinned.”
Comments / 0