Feed issues

On Wednesday, October 13th, the Paulding FFA Chapter had 19 members travel around Paulding County feeding the farmers in the fields. The chapter first started doing service project three years ago and it’s one of our favorite projects to do each year. The chapter found that it was a great way to support local farmers and thank them for their countless hours of work to feed our world! The students prepared snack packs in brown bags to give to the farmers while they are working in the field or just may need a snack in the combine. These bags contain items such as homemade chocolate chip cookies, oreos, granola bars, travel mix, N95 masks for in the grain bins, hand sanitizers, band aids and hand wipes as well as a bottle of water. The chapter would like to say a special thanks to Becks Hybrids, Ag Credit, Paulding County Hospital and Joanne Klopfenstein for their donation of items to help fill the snack packs. A personal thank you note written by each of the students in the chapter was also included in each bag as well. The FFA members delivered over one hundred snack packs to farmers in Paulding County. It was a very rewarding experience for our members as they get to interact with the farmers directly and learn about what they do everyday! Feeding our farmers is one way we try to thank our farmers and show support for them! The Paulding FFA is very excited to continue this project in the future. We will continue to increase the number of snack packs each year!

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO