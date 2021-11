Compared to the likes of other mirrorless camera brands in the market, Nikon is not always the tip of anyone’s tongue. However, the Nikon Z9 is here to change all that. Packing a 45.7MP full-frame camera with the capability to shoot 8K, the Nikon Z9 is bound to make waves. With Nikon claiming that the Z9 has the “world’s fastest sensor scan rate” it’s aided by an electronic shutter. That’s right, the Nikon Z9 is their first pro camera that does not come with a mechanical shutter. Combine that with a full-frame CMOS sensor and Expeed 7 processor, this camera is built for speed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO