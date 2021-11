It's a known fact that in Latinx households that you pray when you need healing. Spirituality is usually sought after as a result of hardship and during times of personal crisis. However, in recent years there has been a movement of young Latinxs who are now exploring spirituality outside of Catholicism and Christianity. This generation is awakening to the power of honoring their Indigenous roots and heritage through spirituality. They are navigating their ancestral lineages and trusting their intuition while developing their own unorthodox version of spirituality.

