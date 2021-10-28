CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

CHEBILI: Thomas Jefferson does not need your defense

UV Cavalier Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung America’s Foundation is a national conservative political organization with a chapter of Young Americans for Freedom at the University. According to their chapter Instagram page, they are “Pro-Freedom, Pro-Constitution, and Pro-America.” Yet, it seems like the only America they wish to promote is one that upholds the legacies of white...

www.cavalierdaily.com

UV Cavalier Daily

Upcoming YAF at U.Va. event defends Thomas Jefferson’s legacy, draws criticism

Young Americans for Freedom at U.Va. plans to host a public assembly titled “In Defense of Mr. Jefferson” Thursday in Newcomb Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. The event is to promote the ideologies of conservatives at the University and defend the legacy of Thomas Jefferson. The topic has drawn criticism from some students due to Jefferson’s ownership of enslaved laborers.
Washington Times

Canceling Thomas Jefferson ignores the facts

The New York Public Design Commission voted unanimously last week to remove a seven-foot-tall statue of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. The statue, which has called city hall home since 1834 and has been in the New York City Council chambers for more than a century, was specifically intended to honor Mr. Jefferson’s writing of the Declaration of Independence, a document that literally changed the world.
State
Virginia State
Tampa Bay Times

Robert E. Lee doesn’t deserve a statue, but Thomas Jefferson does | Column

In New York City, a statue of Thomas Jefferson has graced the City Council chamber for 100 years. This week, the Public Design Commission voted unanimously to remove it. “Jefferson embodies some of the most shameful parts of our country’s history,” explained Adrienne Adams, a councilwoman from Queens. Assemblyman Charles Barron went even further. Responding to a question about where the statue should go next, he was contemptuous: “I don’t think it should go anywhere. I don’t think it should exist.”
WSAW

Thomas Jefferson Elementary named one of the best in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to U.S. News and World Report, Thomas Jefferson Elementary finished in the top 30% of elementary schools in the state of Wisconsin. The report ranked Thomas Jefferson #157 out of 1,030 elementary schools in the state. That ranking earned them “U.S News Best Elementary School” honors.
Thomas Jefferson
MSNBC

How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
Esquire

The Texas Abortion Law Isn't a Law. It's a Scheme.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court took up challenges to the draconian anti-choice Texas law. This, it should be noted, is probably the preliminary bout to the main event later this fall in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that directly attacks Roe v. Wade. The way you know this is that even the conservative justices known to be pro-life, including Chief Justice John Roberts, all treated the Texas law as the Clever Dick scheme it was designed to be, especially the section in which it essentially deputizes anyone through the payment of a $10,000 bounty. The law's authors saw this as a way to finagle it past previous Supreme Court rulings—and by god, that’s their job, dammit, and they’ll get to it in their own good time. I mean, even Justice Amy Coney Barrett argued that the law was jury-rigged to keep the providers in Texas from availing themselves of a “full constitutional defense” against it.
AFP

US Supreme Court leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the "Texas Heartbeat Act" had failed in the nation's highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin. But two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law. Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
