CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Solving the energy storage and supply puzzle for battery-run devices

By Curtin University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtin University research has found a simple and affordable method to determine which chemicals and types of metals are best used to store and supply energy, in a breakthrough for any battery-run devices and technologies reliant on the fast and reliable supply of electricity, including smart phones and tablets....

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying and...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Financial incentive needed to drive UK energy storage

A Danish renewable energy consultancy has warned the U.K. is likely to miss its target of having clean sources generate all its power by 2035 unless it introduces a financial incentive to drive energy storage deployment. K2 Management, based in Viby J, has called for the U.K. government to introduce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
countynewscenter.com

County Moves to Energize Grid, Battery Storage Projects

Looking to energize solar electricity projects in unincorporated areas, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to shorten the approval process for battery storage projects located in industrial areas. Battery storage projects can help pave the way for San Diego County’ s electrical distribution grid to take...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Electronic Devices#Energy Charge#Energy Source#Chemicals#Curtin University
Phys.org

Three ways to reduce the carbon footprint of food purchased by US households

Most consumers want to make food purchases that are smart for their wallets, their health and the environment. And while switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet can lower one's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it may not be realistic or healthful for everyone. Now, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology report three ways that Americans can reduce the carbon footprint of their food purchases, without requiring drastic dietary changes.
signalscv.com

Photo Stick Review: Is Photostick Storage Device Worth My Money?

Save your Photo, Video and Audio Files from Permanent Loss with The Photostick. Hey Computer user, do you have video, audio and document files that you can’t afford to lose? Do you love to keep archives or memories of family, friends, work experience, travels and fun times?. Are you that...
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Securing data transfers with relativity

The volume of data transferred is constantly increasing, but the absolute security of these exchanges cannot be guaranteed, as shown by cases of hacking frequently reported in the news. To counter hacking, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has developed a new system based on the concept of zero-knowledge proofs, the security of which is based on the physical principle of relativity: information cannot travel faster than the speed of light. Thus, one of the fundamental principles of modern physics allows for secure data transfer. This system allows users to identify themselves in complete confidentiality without disclosing any personal information, promising applications in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. These results can be read in the journal Nature.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Phys.org

Boeing gets OK for satellite grid to provide internet from space

Boeing on Wednesday gained US authorization for a project to launch satellites that will provide internet services from space. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a statement it had approved a license for the aerospace giant "to construct, deploy, and operate a satellite constellation" that will "provide broadband and communications services for residential, commercial, institutional, governmental, and professional users in the United States and globally."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Oil-rich UAE to burn waste to make power

With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash—incinerators that will turn it into electricity. The UAE, one of the world's top oil exporters, is building the Gulf region's first waste-to-power plants to ease its chronic trash problem and, at the same time, its reliance on gas-fuelled electricity stations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Global carbon emissions rebound close to pre-COVID levels

Global carbon emissions in 2021 are set to rebound close to pre-COVID levels, according to the Global Carbon Project. Fossil carbon emissions dropped by 5.4% in 2020 amid COVID lockdowns, but the new report projects an increase of 4.9% this year (4.1% to 5.7%) to 36.4 billion tonnes. Emissions from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Zinc-bromide battery for stationary energy storage from Australia

Sydney-based battery company Gelion Technologies recently entered into a partnership with one of Australia’s two lead-acid battery manufacturers, Battery Energy Power Solutions. The partnership will see Gelion’s redesigned and trademarked non-flow zinc-bromide (ZnBr2) “Endure” batteries produced in Battery Energy’s facility in Sydney. Thomas Maschmeyer, a University of Sydney chemistry professor,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Battery-Free Device Acts as Artificial Cochlea

Researchers at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China created a battery-free device that could pave the way for an artificial cochlea to aid with hearing loss. The cochlea, a component of the inner ear, converts sound waves into electrical impulses, and the new device performs a similar function. The device consists of barium titanate nanoparticles within a conductive polymer to form a piezo-triboelectric material that generates an electrical signal when moved and jostled by sound waves.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Miami

Vision Marine Creates Electric Engine Many Say Is The ‘Tesla’ Of Boating World

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s the future of boating, says Vision Marine, a Canadian-based company that has created an engine many are calling the Tesla of boating. It’s the world’s most powerful electric motor, explains CEO Alex Mongeon. “It’s made for any boats. It’s more like a Tesla of the sea,” said Mongeon. “ We’re not doing any gas emissions.  It’s quiet and faster than any standard outboard engine  and the maintenance is reduced by 90%.” He continued, “Since it’s a zero emission engine, there are no fossil fuels being burned and nothing gets into the water. Vision Marine has partnered with McLaren Engineering, a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
tdworld.com

Siemens Develops new Power Conversion System for Battery Storage Systems

With SINAMICS PCS, Siemens presents a new power conversion system for battery storage applications. The SINAMICS PCS grid converter makes locally generated batter power usable for industrial and public power grids. SINAMICS PCS controls the charging and discharging process of the battery and helps to handle load peaks and grid...
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Tuneable catalysis: Solving the particle size puzzle

Chemical reactions can be studied at different levels: At the level of individual atoms and molecules, new compounds can be designed. At the level of tiny particles on the nano and micrometer scale, one can understand how catalyst materials influence chemical reactions. And in order to use chemical reactions in industry, it is necessary to look at the macroscopic scale.
CHEMISTRY
BobVila

Solved! What Size Storage Unit Do I Need?

Q: I have a lot of extra stuff that I don’t necessarily want to throw away, but I just don’t have the space for it anymore. It’s probably time for a storage unit. What size storage unit do I need? And how much is a storage unit?. A: Storage units...
HOME & GARDEN
utilitydive.com

Honeywell enters energy storage market, teams with Duke to test 12-hour flow battery tech

Honeywell is moving into the energy storage market with the announcement of a flow battery technology that can store and dispatch electricity for up to 12 hours. Honeywell will test a 400 kWh unit at Duke Energy's Mount Holly microgrid test bed facility in North Carolina in 2022. If successful, Honeywell says it aims to deploy a utility-scale pilot project of 60 MWh in 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy