Rolandic epilepsy is a common form of epilepsy in children which occurs primarily during sleep. Short sounds played during sleep can partially suppress the neuronal discharges characteristic of epilepsy. That's according to a research team from the University of Tübingen and Tübingen University Hospitals. The team is headed by Dr. Hong-Viet Ngo and Professor Jan Born from the Institute of Medical Psychology and Behavioral Neurobiology. Their findings could form the basis for future research into treatment of this form of epilepsy. Rolandic epilepsy usually takes a mild course and often remains untreated. However, such new treatments could have an effect on some of the abnormalities in cognitive development associated with the disease. The new study has been published in the latest edition of Cell Reports Medicine.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO