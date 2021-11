Anyone over the age of 40 knows the story of Kitty Genovese. For those who don’t, it’s easily found on Google (and shame on you for not recognizing her name). Kitty’s death has been a cautionary tale for generations of women who, like me, travel alone. It is a narrative that has haunted us for almost 60 years. I was barely 2 when Kitty was stabbed to death on March 13, 1964, and I will turn 60 in December, but the relevance of that death, and its manner, are as compelling today as they were six decades ago. I saw that up close, last week. We all did.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO