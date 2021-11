Most people 18 and up are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID19 vaccine, which is now available in all three vaccines available in the United States. The FDA recently approved booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, both of which were also backed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), to add to the booster option already available by Pfizer. Because of the continued spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant, booster doses are recommended to prevent waning immunity in vaccinated individuals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO