Where I live there is porcelain in the dirt. Broken shards of dinner plates decorated in elaborate designs of every color. Often, they are hidden from sight until a rain comes hard enough to wash them clean. We collect them by the handful and balance them on our windowsills. We let our daughter play with the ones not sharp enough to worry us. It’s hard to understand why they are here so far away from anything. We live in the woods. Surrounded by trees. The smell of leaf fire is often the only sign that there are other people living nearby.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO