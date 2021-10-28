CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Chinese developer is sinking as junk bonds sell off

By Richard Frost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors have a new worry in China's battered real estate sector. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The company's 6.5% bond due Dec. 7 fell 5.9 cents to...

