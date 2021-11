Oftentimes, it is only in hindsight that we can recognize our most important financial decisions. Such is my case: In January 2017, I purchased my first 10 shares of e-commerce specialist Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The grand total for the purchase: $432. As of this writing (less than five years later), those shares are worth $15,150. That's a return of 3,400% -- making Shopify one of the greatest growth stocks of the past decade!

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO