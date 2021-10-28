CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Planning to Work During Retirement? Here's How It Will Affect Your Social Security Benefits

By Katie Brockman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • If you claim Social Security early, working could reduce your benefits.
  • How much your checks will be reduced depends on your income.
  • Regardless of how much of your benefits are withheld, you can earn that money back.

It's becoming more and more challenging to save for retirement, and many older Americans plan to continue working during their senior years. In fact, 72% of workers expect to work for pay after they retire, according to a 2021 survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

While working during retirement can be a smart way to boost your income and decrease your reliance on your savings, it could also affect your Social Security benefits. Depending on how much you're earning, continuing to work after you've claimed benefits could result in reduced checks -- or even your benefits being withheld altogether.

If you plan to work even part-time after you retire, here's what you need to know about how it will impact your Social Security checks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS5H8_0cfJv63T00
Image source: Getty Images.

How your earnings could affect your benefits

The age at which you file for Social Security will affect not only the size of your checks, but also whether your earnings will result in smaller payments. You can begin claiming benefits at age 62 or anytime thereafter.

But if you claim before your full retirement age (FRA) -- which is age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later, and either 66 or 66 and a few months for those born before 1960 -- you'll receive less money per month. In addition, if you claim Social Security early, your checks could be reduced if your income from your job exceeds a certain limit.

If you won't reach your FRA in 2022, your checks will be reduced by $1 for every $2 you earn over $19,560 per year. If you earn less than that from working, your checks won't be reduced.

If you will reach your FRA in 2022, your earnings are subject to a different limit. During the months leading up to the date you reach your FRA, your benefits will be reduced by $1 for every $3 you earn over $51,960 per year.

For example, say you're currently age 62 with an FRA of 67 years old and you're earning $30,000 per year by working. That's $10,440 over the $19,560 limit, which means your checks will be reduced by $5,220 per year, or $435 per month.

How to earn that money back

If your Social Security benefits are going to be withheld due to your income, it may seem like a better idea to avoid working or limit your earnings to keep more of your checks. However, even if your checks are reduced, that money isn't gone forever. Once you reach your FRA, the Social Security Administration will recalculate your benefit amount to account for any benefits that were withheld due to your income.

In addition, your income from your job will be subject to Social Security taxes, which means it could affect the amount you're entitled to receive in benefits. Depending on how much you're earning, you could increase your benefit amount even further by continuing to work.

Keep in mind, too, that once you reach your FRA, your wages will no longer affect your benefits -- regardless of how much you're earning.

Working during retirement can be a wise strategy, but be sure you've considered how it could impact your Social Security benefits. By accounting for any potential benefit reductions, you can head into retirement as prepared as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. There are steps you can take to raise your benefit and secure a higher income stream throughout retirement. The great thing about Social Security is that you're entitled to your monthly benefits for life. And so the more money you start out with, the more you'll receive throughout your senior years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

How Does Your 401(k) Balance Compare to the Average?

You'll need income outside of Social Security to live comfortably in retirement. Saving for your senior years in a 401(k) could result in serious wealth. Here's how the typical American is doing on retirement savings. There's a reason working Americans are often warned to not rely too heavily on Social...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

What will happen to my social security when I die?

Many older Americans and their loved ones survive off of social security benefits. Some feel stressed or worried that their loved ones will lose what they rely on to take care of themselves, so what can happen if the social security beneficiary dies?. When someone is claiming social security and...
DRYDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Employee Benefit#Americans#Fra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
fox7austin.com

Social Security benefits could be slashed earlier than expected

As the Social Security Administration (SSA) runs low on funds, the projected date it will hit depletion was moved up to 2034, just 13 years out. The depletion date will occur when Social Security is forced to cut benefits by 20% due to a lack of funds. The date was...
INCOME TAX
foxnebraska.com

Financial Planner: what to expect with the social security cost-of-living adjustments

HOLDREGE, Neb. — The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022 will be 5.9%. Financial Planner Tim Moomey has info on what you can expect. Everyone currently on Social Security will receive a letter in December telling them what their new benefit will be starting in January. Those who haven’t started benefits yet will also have their benefits raised by the COLA. And, to be clear, make sure you understand that you do NOT need to claim benefits now to get the COLA.
HOLDREGE, NE
Montgomery Advertiser

Social Security can help you start or return to work

If you rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, we can help. Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket to Work program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

4 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

A look at proven moneymaking activities that can be done at home on a flexible schedule. Most people are familiar with the obvious sources of income in retirement. Dividends, Social Security, and pensions factor into most peoples' plans. You don't necessarily have to limit yourself to these traditional forms of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Social Security vs. 401(k)

When planning for retirement, it’s important to consider what income streams you’ll have to cover living expenses. For many people, Social Security is a key part of the income puzzle though it may be accompanied by a 401(k) plan. If … Continue reading → The post Social Security vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Why Earning More Boosts Your Social Security Income Only So Much

Your wages count toward your benefit, but only up to a certain level each year. And it takes many years of increased earnings to really boost your monthly payout. Social Security payments are based on your average wages, so it stands to reason that increasing your income will give these benefits a boost. And indeed, working to earn larger paychecks can be one of the best ways to raise your retirement benefit.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
135K+
Followers
65K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy