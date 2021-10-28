CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Sip your way through Tualatin Valley with ‘Ale Trail’ passport

By Kohr Harlan
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beer lovers have a new way to experience the historic craft breweries in Washington County.

Kohr Harlan went out to Ancestry Brewing Thursday morning to learn all about the Tualatin Valley Ale Trail — a new passport program that takes you to microbreweries around the area. For more information about the “trail,” check out this website .

We are getting into the thick of the rainy season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – November is the second wettest month on average for Portland. If you didn’t know that yet, you should be ready for rain. I just wanted to get that out of the way before I go on to discuss the wet forecast and what may see this month. Before we get to […]
PORTLAND, OR
