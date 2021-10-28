Sip your way through Tualatin Valley with ‘Ale Trail’ passport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beer lovers have a new way to experience the historic craft breweries in Washington County.

Kohr Harlan went out to Ancestry Brewing Thursday morning to learn all about the Tualatin Valley Ale Trail — a new passport program that takes you to microbreweries around the area. For more information about the “trail,” check out this website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.