LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The next time you are at a football game and see the band performing at halftime, just know that no one is there by accident. The band members begin working as early as July, and in Timpson, the group members can start as early as seventh grade and with two-a-day practices beginning at 7 a.m.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO