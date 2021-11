With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash -- incinerators that will turn it into electricity. The UAE, one of the world's top oil exporters, is building the Gulf region's first waste-to-power plants to ease its chronic trash problem and, at the same time, its reliance on gas-fuelled electricity stations. Green groups are unconvinced. They say advanced recycling, composting and changing habits amid grossly wasteful rates of consumption would be better for the environment, warning of pollution risks from the greenhouse gas-intensive incinerators too. But engineer Nouf Wazir, from waste management company Bee'ah, argues they are a way to make use of refuse that cannot be recycled.

