A Connecticut country house

If you are getting together with more of the family, or keeping it small, there are many restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Connecticut serving up delicious and creative, farm-inspired holiday meals. Whether it's been a more challenging year, or one to celebrate and be thankful for, cooking on Thanksgiving might be the last thing you'd want to tackle in 2021. If ordering a prepared Thanksgiving dinner so you can keep out of the kitchen and spend more time with those you love sounds like the perfect option, many of these restaurants offer a flexible Thanksgiving menu. Or, maybe you don't even want to prepare the house for company, so the idea of eating Thanksgiving out at a restaurant sounds great for your family. Whatever your motivation is for Turkey Day, there are plenty of traditional and non-traditional holiday dining options in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO