CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planets

At a junction far, far away: New roundabout stuns drivers with its uncanny resemblance to the DEATH STAR

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Drivers have been left stunned by a new roundabout built in their town after noticing it bears an uncanny resemblance to the Death Star from Star Wars.

Locals in Coalville, Leicestershire, spotted the unusual traffic island being installed on Grange Road by housing developers last week.

From the ground the unassuming roundabout just appears to feature ornamental walls with a single solitary tree.

But the force was strong with some residents who noticed that from an elevated position it looks just like the evil Galactic Empire's space station and superweapon.

Drivers have now joked of their fears that the 'Coalville Death Star' had descended on their town from a galaxy far far away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dPTB_0cfJsvMs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlqf9_0cfJsvMs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B80rr_0cfJsvMs00
From the ground the unassuming roundabout just appears to feature ornamental walls with a single solitary tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTM3G_0cfJsvMs00
But the force was strong with some residents who noticed that from an elevated position it looks just like the evil Galactic Empire's space station and superweapon

Teaching assistant Christie Bankhurst, 36, who lives in the town, said: 'I'm a big fan of the films so to get our own Death Star is really exciting.

'Hopefully it doesn't spell too much trouble for Coalville, although the shopping centre could do with being knocked down and rebuilt.

'I just hope our Death Star doesn't suffer the same fate as the one in the films as it's a really cool addition to the area.'

Other locals took to social media to react to their new roundabout with one person quipping: 'Be a shame for X-wings to blow up Coalville.'

Another added: 'You wouldn't want to over shoot that roundabout, you might get obliterated by the super laser.'

A third commented: 'Sometimes see some sinister characters in black hoodies hanging about round there. It must have been Darth Vader and the Emperor though.'

The Death Star was made famous by the Star Wars films - first appearing in 'Episode VI: A New Hope' in 1977.

It was a galactic space station and superweapon capable of destroying planets and was led by Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin.

The Death Star was created to blow up the planet Alderaan with its powerful superlaser before it was later destroyed by Luke Skywalker.

A second partially-completed Death Star appeared in 'Return of the Jedi' in 1983 before that too was destroyed by the Rebel Alliance.

The roundabout's likeness with the famed space station is not a coincidence though and is a deliberate homage to the town's links with Star Wars.

The area once made toys for the sci-fi film franchise at the Palitoy factory until it closed in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBwTp_0cfJsvMs00
Drivers have now joked of their fears that the 'Coalville Death Star' had descended on their town from a galaxy far far away 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiO96_0cfJsvMs00
The roundabout's likeness with the famed space station is not a coincidence though and is a deliberate homage to the town's links with Star Wars, as toys for the sci-fi film franchise were made at the town's Palitoy factory until it closed in 1994

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: 'One of the planning conditions for the Grange Road housing development was that the developer come up with a landscaping scheme for the roundabout and the green space in front of the houses.

'The Death Star themed roundabout is rather unusual and we are pleased to see it is now fully operational -but not armed!

'It is a great way to celebrate Leicestershire's heritage - Palitoy, which made Star Wars figures for the UK market, employed hundreds of local people over many decades.

'The roundabout has been funded by the developers, Harworth Estates, and although we will adopt it after 12 months, as part of the highway, they will continue to be responsible for its maintenance.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Galaxy Far, Far Away Looks Delicious in ‘Star Wars – The Life Day Cookbook’ from Insight Editions

The days are getting shorter and the weather a little colder – all the more reason to stay inside and enjoy some delicious food with those special people in your life. As the end of the year approaches, it’s time to celebrate, and the galaxy far, far away makes no exception to this. Star Wars – The Life Day Cookbook by Jenn Fujikawa presents some delicious recipes to cook up, whether it’s for whatever tradition you celebrate or the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, this collection has you covered.
RECIPES
imdb.com

Everything We Know About Star Wars: A Droid Story So Far

We have been downright lousy (and I mean that lovingly) with "Star Wars" stuff over the past few years, be it things that have already been released or the many projects that are in the works. It is a plentiful time for fans, that much is certain, but it can be easy for some things to slip through the cracks.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Cushing
Daily Mail

Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Eliza Manners, 24, who lives in a £700,000 Notting Hill apartment has £100 speeding fine halved after the socialite pleaded 'financial hardship'

The Duke of Rutland's socialite daughter has been fined £50 for speeding in her Audi after pleading 'financial hardship' with the court and admitting it would cause 'cash flow issues'. Lady Eliza Manners, 24, whose family seat is The Crown's Belvoir Castle, was driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Nadine Dorries backs bid to save our literary crown jewels: Culture minister says rare texts can help to inspire children across the country

Having written 17 books herself, it is clear that the literary world is close to her heart. And Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, was ‘overwhelmed’ yesterday as she examined a collection of manuscripts by Britain’s greatest Victorian novelists and poets, hidden for more than a century. The MP offered her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Hugh Jackman's unexpected baby photo has fans pointing out uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star

Hugh Jackman has been rebuilding his relationship with his mother in recent years and on Friday he shared a gorgeous baby photo she sent him with his fans. The Wolverine actor was clearly touched by the thoughtful snap, which saw him sweetly smiling in the arms of his grandmother during his christening in 1969. "My Mum sent this photo last week. Grandma Agnes dressing me for my Baptism. It was February 2, 1969. I will treasure it always," he captioned the beautiful black and white photo.
CELEBRITIES
Phys.org

ALMA scientists detect signs of water in a galaxy far, far away

Water has been detected in the most massive galaxy in the early universe, according to new observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Scientists studying SPT0311-58 found H20, along with carbon monoxide in the galaxy, which is located nearly 12.88 billion light years from Earth. Detection of these two molecules in abundance suggests that the molecular universe was going strong shortly after the elements were forged in early stars. The new research comprises the most detailed study of molecular gas content of a galaxy in the early universe to date and the most distant detection of H20 in a regular star-forming galaxy. The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Far#Roundabout#Uncanny#The Death Star#A New Hope
Daily Mail

Phoebe Dynevor stuns in a plunging semi-sheer dress as Bridgerton star takes centre stage at preview screening of her new feminist biopic The Colour Room

Phoebe Dynevor claimed the spotlight on Thursday evening as she attended a preview screening of her new film in London. The actress - a household name thanks to her starring role in period romp Bridgerton - joined guests for an exclusive look at forthcoming biopic The Colour Room, in which she plays the pioneering feminist and ceramicist, Clarice Cliffin.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Planets
Daily Mail

Not just a pretty voice! Nature writer reveals the significance of songbirds as the number of skylarks falls

It is the bird that refused to budge, and which carried on singing its heart out in the middle of some of the bloodiest fighting the world has ever seen. In July 1916, on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, skylarks could be heard singing during pauses in the shelling. Sergeant H. H. Munro, better known as Saki, the author of bitingly witty short stories, wrote of his surprise at finding skylarks nesting among the trenches.
ANIMALS
dopecausewesaid.com

Interview: Los Angeles RnB/Pop Artist Madeleine Rauch Talks About Her New Single "Far Away"

“The idea of the song has always been the same...the verses tell a story about going through difficult times and the chorus gives a hopeful message.” — Madeleine Rauch. Congratulations on the release of your new single "Far Away"; who produced it, and what was your creative process for its development from a songwriting standpoint?
MUSIC
Silicon Republic

Astronomers detect evidence of possible planet in a galaxy far, far away

Using space telescopes at NASA and ESA, researchers have found what they believe is evidence of a planet transiting a star in the Whirlpool galaxy. In a major breakthrough, astronomers have discovered what might be a new planet that exists outside of the Milky Way. The planet was detected by researchers using NASA’s Chandra x-ray and the ESA’s XMM-Newton x-ray space telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How the VFX Served Daniel Craig’s Emotional Farewell as James Bond

In “No Time to Die,” it was important for director Cary Joji Fukunaga to complete Daniel Craig’s arc as James Bond by tying up all five films. This meant emphasizing the emotional connection to Bond, even during the high-octane action sequences, which impacted the VFX. This included the Aston Martin DB5 gun battle in Matera, the sinking trawler with Bond and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), and the explosive climax atop the control tower roof of baddie Safin (Rami Malek). “I think the film went to an emotional point that we have not been to before with Bond,” said SFX supervisor Chris...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ First Trailer Sees Infamous Bounty Hunter Taking Over Galactic Underworld

The first trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” has dropped, with the Disney Plus series teasing the titular bounty hunter’s rise to prominence in the galactic underworld. In the trailer, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) set about establishing themselves as major players amongst the gangster of the “Star Wars” universe, using the palace of Fett’s former employer, Jabba the Hutt, as their base of operations. One scene teases Fett and Shand being hired for a job by a mysterious Ithorian, while another shows them trying to rally Jabba’s former captains to now swear their allegiance to Fett....
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals makes history as lowest-scoring Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date on Rotten Tomatoes

Days before its release, Eternals has made Marvel history – but not for the right reasons.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film introduces a brand new set of characters – a race of immortal beings who protect Earth from supernatural threats.Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden head up the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Madden’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.Early reviews of the film prove divisive, with some praising Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s film and others branding it “disappointing”.It seems the majority of critics are swaying to the latter as Eternals has now become the lowest-scoring MCU film out of all 26 to have been released so far.It has a score of 58 per cent. Surprisingly, this is an even lower score than Iron Man 2, which has 72 per cent despite being widely considered by fans to be the weakest Marvel film.Other low scoring MCU films are Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent) and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent).Eternals is in cinemas on 5 November.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy