ST. LOUIS — The Aldi in Green Park in south St. Louis County will reopen soon, the ninth of the chain’s grocery stores in St. Louis to be renovated so far this year. The ongoing remodeling of St. Louis Aldi locations is part of the grocery store’s ongoing effort to remodel and expand its existing stores nationwide, but a spokesperson declined to give costs for remodeling St. Louis stores or the Green Park location. The spokesperson said Aldi has spent $5 billion on remodeling and expansion, adding 500 stores in the past five years and another 100 by year’s end.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO