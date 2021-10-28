CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decoding the Genes – Chula Applies Genomic Medicine to Diagnosing Rare Genetic Diseases in Thailand

By Chulalongkorn University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChula Genomics Research Team successfully cracked the genetics codes of Thai people so that rare, chronic, and emerging infectious diseases can be accurately diagnosed, and effectively targeted while reducing public healthcare costs. Most recently, the team found the genetic factors in Thai people that contribute to the severity of COVID-19, as...

