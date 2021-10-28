Decoding the Genes – Chula Applies Genomic Medicine to Diagnosing Rare Genetic Diseases in Thailand

The serum uric acid (SUA) level is an important determinant of gout, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease. Although previous genome-wide studies have identified multiple genetic variants associated with SUA, most genetic analyses have focused on individuals with European ancestry; thus, understanding of the genetic architecture of SUA is currently limited for Asian populations. We conducted a genome-wide meta-analysis based on Korea Biobank data consistent with three cohorts; namely, the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study (KoGES) Ansan and Ansung, KoGES Health Examinee, and KoGES Cardiovascular Disease Association studies. In total, 60,585 participants aged â‰¥40 years were included in the analysis of the three cohorts. We used logistic regression analyses to perform genome-wide association study (GWAS) adjustments for confounding variables. Subsequently, a meta-analysis was conducted by combining the analyses of the three GWASs. We identified 8,105 variants at 22 genetic loci with a P value"‰<"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8. Among these, six novel genetic loci associated with SUA in the Korean population were identified (rs4715517 in HCRTR2, rs145099458 in 3.2"‰kb 3"² of MLXIPL, rs1137642 in B4GALT1, rs659107 in LOC105378410, rs7919329 in LOC107984274, and rs2240751 in MFSD12). Our meta-analysis provides insights into the genetic architecture of SUA in the Korean population. Further studies are warranted to replicate the study results and elucidate the specific role of these variants in SUA homeostasis.
