CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Do we really need another 'Star Trek' series?

By Neal Justin
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've never been to a "Star Trek" convention, can't remember a single episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and don't know a word of Klingon. So I'm certainly not the intended audience for "Star Trek: Prodigy." Not that the new animated series, now streaming on Paramount Plus, needs...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

New Star Trek Book Celebrates The Original Series' 55 Years of Legacy

New Star Trek book celebrates The Original Series' 55 years of legacy. To celebrate Star Trek: The Original Series' 55th anniversary, Hero Collectors recently released a book titled Star Trek – The Original Series: A Celebration by authors Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling. The comprehensive collection features new interviews, archival conversations, never-before-seen art and sketches, and many more. It is the second collection in "A Celebration" series following the success of Star Trek Voyage: A Celebration.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Star Trek fans still want a Captain Riker series

Two Star Trek series have brought in Captain Riker. At the end of Star Trek: Nemesis, Commander William T. Riker finally accepted his promotion and bid farewell to the Enterprise’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard to start his own adventures. But fans never got to see them. We’ve seen brief glimpses of the kind of captain Riker would have been when he came to Admiral Picard’s rescue on Star Trek: Picard, and Jonathan Frakes voiced his character’s return in Star Trek: Lower Decks as well.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Returning As Star Trek's Janeway Was Both A Want And Need For Voyager's Kate Mulgrew

The new series Star Trek: Prodigy gained the interest of a lot of fans when Voyager star Kate Mulgrew joined the animated series, especially since it didn’t seem she was interested in making a return to the franchise otherwise. Her motivation changed, however, when she learned about Prodigy. And according to the actress, returning to the franchise became both something she wanted and needed to do.
MOVIES
Collider

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell on ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ Action Figures, and Creating a Series for a New Generation of Fans

With Star Trek: Prodigy launching on Paramount+ with a one-hour episode on October 28th, I recently spoke to Brett Gray and Ella Purnell about being part of the the new animated series. Aimed at a much younger audience, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of children and teenagers who try to escape the hard life of a mining colony after discovering the U.S.S Protostar. The Federation ship might be their ticket to a better life, but the ragtag team will first have to learn to act as a real crew as they’re guided by a hologram of Captain Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Brett Gray
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
William Shatner
Person
Prodigy
imdb.com

Hayden Christensen to Appear in Another Star Wars Series

Much to learn, we still have. On Friday, Oct. 22, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Hayden Christensen's return to the Star Wars franchise is bigger than we may've realized. According to the publication, Christensen is set to revisit his role of Anakin Skywalker (who later becomes Darth Vader) in Disney+'s Ahsoka series. The Star Wars alum, who played the gifted Jedi-turned-Sith Lord in the prequel films, joins the series that features Rosario Dawson in the titular role. It's unclear how extensive Christensen's part will be in Ahsoka, as the series takes place five years after Vader's death. So we have a feeling he'll be featured in a flashback...
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Trek docu-series The Center Seat gets shockingly close release date

The History Channel has given a release date for the Star Trek docu-series The Center Seat. The new History Channel series, The Center Seat, has a release date finally. The show will air on History Channel and give Star Trek fans a deeper dive into the Star Trek franchise than ever before. It’s a franchise that has been long and vast with many hidden tidbits that fans old and new are still discovering every day.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators Reveal What They’re Most Excited For People to See on the Animated Series

With Star Trek: Prodigy launching on Paramount+ with a one-hour episode on October 28th, I recently spoke to director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman about making the new animated series. Aimed at a much younger audience, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of children and teenagers who try to escape the hard life of a mining colony after discovering the U.S.S Protostar. The Federation ship might be their ticket to a better life, but the ragtag team will first have to learn to act as a real crew as they’re guided by a hologram of Captain Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew).
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK Documentary Series THE CENTER SEAT to Debut November 5 on The History Channel

The upcoming Star Trek documentary series The Center Seat — 55 Years of Star Trek finally has a premiere date, and it’s right around the corner!. First announced back in March, the ten-part series is set to debut Friday, November 5 on The History Channel with a weekly run of four episodes — after which the remaining six chapters in The Center Seat series will follow on The History Channel’s subscription streaming service History Vault.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Original Series#Animated Series#Morality#Klingon#Paramount Plus#Federation#Trekkies
Primetimer

Love Life Resets, Star Trek Gets Another Spinoff, and Selena + Chef Returns

Streaming is the place to be today, as William Jackson Harper takes over for Anna Kendrick in Love Life season two, Star Trek expands its animated footprint with Prodigy, and Selena Gomez recruits a new batch of all-stars to help her in the kitchen in Selena + Chef Season 3. Also today: What We Do in the Shadows wraps its acclaimed third season, The CW’s Walker returns for Season 2, and Netflix bows Israeli true crime docuseries The Motive. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New History Channel 'Star Trek' Series Explores New Worlds

A new 10-part documentary miniseries about the history of “Star Trek” is simultaneously lighthearted (and even silly at times), informative and highly entertaining. Only Episode One was available for preview for this docuseries, titled “The Center Seat: 55 Years of ‘Star Trek’,” premiering next Friday (November 5) on History Channel.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What do parents need to know about the new series Star Trek: Prodigy?

For the first time in its 55-year history, the first-ever Star Trek series geared towards children, Star Trek Prodigy, hit Paramount Plus with a bang on Thursday, and it did not disappoint. This shall be, hopefully, an informative piece to help let parents know what can be expected from the new animated series and what kids might be able to take from it as well.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Series Premiere Review: “Lost & Found”

Star Trek: Prodigy has set itself an ambitious task: be a kids show, but one that can also appeal to just about everyone else, regardless of age or familiarity with the Star Trek universe. With “Lost & Found,” its premiere episode, the Prodigy creative team has managed to strike a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere Recap: New Friend Group — Grade It!

A new generation of misfits took to the stars in the series premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, which is now streaming on Paramount+. Dal R’El, a maverick teen with a penchant for talking, plotted his escape as a worker on a desolate mining planet. He soon found himself interrogated by Drednok, a menacing figure in search of an energy-based, telepathic life form known as Fugitive Zero. Dal nearly got away, until his tiny shuttle fell back to the surface. Meanwhile, Gwyn, a teenaged Vau N’Akat with dreams of exploring the stars, focused on serving her leader, the “Diviner.” The young translator volunteered...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Gets Animated Over The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere

Tony and Laurie, as always, start with the news: Discovery and Picard picked up three Saturn awards, the new Center Seat documentary premieres in November, and you can expect (at some point) to see Lower Decks books and comics. They talk about the SyFy Sistas’ takeover of the Shuttle Pod podcast and Tony tells Laurie about his evening at the Star Trek: Prodigy premiere event in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Star Trek: Prodigy works as a kid-friendly Trek series, capturing what's made the franchise endure for generations

"It’s a simple, fascinating idea that sets the tone for the first few episodes of the show provided for review: a Star Trek as hell thought experiment that’s provoking enough for fans to latch on to, but simply executed and communicated so that a young audience can understand," says James Whitbrook of the Paramount+/Nickelodeon animated series. "They’ll likely understand too that Prodigy is an action-adventure series at heart. The initial conflict is solved quickly enough when Dal and Zero, dragging their two new friends along in the process—as well as the Diviner’s daughter Gwyn (Ella Purnell), cast here as more of an unwilling hostage than a protagonist—discover mid-escape that Tars Lamora is the resting place of a secret, experimental Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship, housing another important Star Trek connection beyond its status as a Starfleet vessel (more on that later) not only translates our heroes’ thoughts so they can actually start working together, but gives them the chance to escape and dream of the stars beyond their current home. Their adventures are punctuated by high-speed escape chases and lots of pew-pew phaser firing as the kids try to get used to the exploration/military starship they suddenly find themselves at the helm of. But dreaming of more is an ideal that has fuelled generations of Star Trek, just examined from a slightly different lens here. What kind of young kid hasn’t longed for something more, had the wanderlust to see the world beyond their normal life? What is Star Trek about, if not that mission first invoked by Captain Kirk, and countless others over 55 years after: to boldly go?"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Pop: New ‘Star Wars’ series trailer, new ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Colin in Black & White’

In this week’s episode of Trib Live Extra’s “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including the Pittsburgh players at work on “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett,” actress Ming-Na Wen and writer/executive producer Dave Filoni, now that the trailer for the Disney+ series has been released.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy