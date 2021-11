The Boston Celtics will look to bounce back from one of their worst home losses in more than a decade on Sunday night as they face off with the Houston Rockets in a East-West matchup. The Celtics are still searching for their first win under new head coach Ime Udoka after dropping a double overtime thriller to the Knicks on opening night and losing by 32 against Toronto on Friday. Jaylen Brown will be looking for a big bounce back effort after scoring just nine points in the defeat but he’s questionable for the contest due to left patella tendinopathy.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO