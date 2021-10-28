CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’, share horror film “The Hardest Cut” video

By Bill Pearis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon have announced Lucifer on the Sofa, the band's 10th album, which will be out February 11 via Matador. It's the first album they've made in Austin in over a decade, and the band describe it as their most rock n' roll record to date. Britt Daniel goes on to say...

brooklynvegan.com

Spoon & Nicole Atkins played White Eagle Hall (pics), have upcoming livestream shows

Spoon wrapped up their three-show NY-area run with Nicole Atkins on Sunday at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. In addition to "Jonathan Fisk," "the Way We Get By," "Small Stakes," "The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine," and other time-tested favorites, the band included new song "My Babe" from their then-unannounced new album Lucifer on My Sofa as one of the encore songs. Check out the setlist and pics from the night by P Squared below.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TVOvermind

The Animated Horror Film ‘The Spine of Night’ Looks Interesting

What we can say so far is that The Spine of Night looks like an extremely violent fantasy that will pit warriors from different cultures and from different times against a malevolent force that appears to be bent on domination and destruction. In a big way, this looks like something that would have been released decades ago, but is being delivered to the fans in the here and now in roughly the same fashion. The cast includes such names as Patton Oswalt, Joe Manganiello, and Lucy Lawless among others, so it’s clear that the story should be well told and that the character could possibly be fun to watch and listen to. But in terms of the violence and the overall story, one can’t help but think that there will be a bit of a public reaction to the graphic nature of the movie. Violent animation is something that has been seen more than once before, and as such it’s not exactly a surprise to see it again since the desire to watch violence in different ways is nothing new, but there are differing viewpoints when it comes to how this type of violence is displayed.
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Lil B teams with powerviolence duo Thetan for new song “Based Serenade” (listen)

Thetan are a powerviolence duo from Nashville, but they also collaborate with rappers. They put out an entire album with Kool Keith last year, and now they've got a new song with Lil B. It's called "Based Serenade," and it's a very abstract dose of rap rock that's closer to the Judgement Night soundtrack than to Limp Bizkit (whose Fred Durst gets namedropped on this song). GG Allin gets namedropped too.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ulver announce surprise new horror film-inspired album

Dark prog rockers Ulver have announced a surprise horror film-inspired album, Scary Muzak which they will release through House Of Mythology on Sunday October 31. Halloween. The new album is largely inspired by the band's love of horror film director and musician John Carpenter, and came abut after Ulver performed a reimagined version of the iconic score to Carpenter's Halloween along with a screening of the film at the newly restored 1920s cinema at Frogner in Oslo last year.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Down Again team w/ Counterparts’ Brendan Murphy on new version of “The Fire” (watch the video)

Bay Area post-hardcore band Down Again recently released their new EP Bury The Bones, and now they've put out a new version of its song "The Fire" featuring new guest vocals by Brendan Murphy of Counterparts and END. "From the very beginning we pictured having Brendan Murphy feature on the song, so when that came together and worked out we were ecstatic," vocalist/guitarist Lenny Costa tells us. "Counterparts has been one of our favorite bands for so long, it means a lot to us that this collaboration happened."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Blacklisted members form new band Staticlone, release demo (listen)

Blacklisted broke up in 2018, but now vocalist George Hirsch (also of Harm Wulf), bassist Dave Walling, and guitarist Jon Nean have a new band, Staticlone. They recently digitally self-released their first demo, which they plan to put out on cassette soon too, and George spoke to No Echo about the band. He admitted that there was some hesitation to form a new band because "hardcore is completely ageist," but that he just ended up getting back in touch with his punk and hardcore roots, wrote about 20 songs, and went ahead with it. He says:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Guided by Voices releasing DVD of earliest known live footage (watch a clip)

Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard turns 64 on Halloween, and to celebrate, the band's label, Rockathon Records, has two gifts for fans. The first is a DVD titled Thank You Very Much for Absolutely Nothing which is the earliest known video of Guided by Voices playing live. It was recorded for Dayton Public Access TV on May 26th, 1986 at Dayton Riverfest. The "Bandshell Show" has the band -- Pollard, bassist Mitch Mitchell, guitarist Paul Comstock and drummer Peyton Eric -- performing 16 songs in a 40+ minute show. You can watch a clip of GBV playing "She Wants To Know" (originally on 1986's Forever Since Breakfast) from that below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
FIFA
brooklynvegan.com

Torres played Baby’s All Right with Adeline Hotel (pics)

Torres had released her fourth album, Silver Tongue, not long before pandemic lockdown began, followed it with her fifth, this year's great Thirstier, in July. When she was finally able to return to the road on tour in August, it was technically in support of both albums. That seven week tour wrapped up, a week after a hometown Bowery Ballroom show (10/21), with a second, smaller Brooklyn show on Thursday night (10/28) at Baby's All Right. Adeline Hotel, aka Dan Knishkowy, opened with a set of ambient guitar before Mackenzie Scott and her band took the stage. She was in a great mood, pointing out her finacee, visual artist Jenna Gribbon in the crowd, talking about (and playing) the song ("Good Scare") she'd written about her, and laughing as she did a wardrobe change, relaying a story about how Gribbon had gotten her the neon mesh top she wore with marijuana leaf pasties, and cracking up the crowd.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (10/29): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

Happy Halloween Weekend! I forgot to figure out a costume once again as I've been busy listening to records. This week I review new platters from Billy Bragg, Brooklyn buzz band Geese, Sam Evian and The Pop Group's dub version of their 1979 debut album, which they made with reggae legend Dennis Bovell. And while last week I reviewed a record 13 albums (Jarvis, Guided by Voices, Clinic, 10 more), it turns out I still missed a couple, so I play catch-up with Xeno & Oaklander and L.A. motorik psych band Dummy.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sam Evian tells us about the inspirations behind new album ‘Time to Melt’

Having left the hustle and bustle of New York City for a more relaxed life in the Catskills, Sam Evian says he and his partner Hannah Cohen mostly listen to music while cooking, and that his new album was an attempt to make a record perfect for that. Time to Melt is warm, convivial and keeps you engaged whether you're making risotto, grilling flatbreads, or just letting other people cook. The album's out today and you can listen to the whole thing below.
MUSIC
State Hornet

Horror films galore: THE FANATIC FULCRUM

Welcome to the Halloween special of “The Fanatic Fulcrum.” This podcast was made exclusively for fans to express themselves. Oftentimes in journalism a source might be a professional in a field. CNN interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and Tony Hawk about skateboarding, but what if a doctor is also an authority on “Game of Thrones” or cosplaying? How might they scratch that itch?
STOCKTON, CA
thevistapress.com

Horror Film Quotes Quiz

TR Robertson — For those of you that like/love Horror films, how well do you really know the films? As Halloween approaches, test how well you remember the Horror films you have seen with this quiz of “famous” lines from some of the stand-out Horror films made by matching the film with the quote. The answers appear after the quiz, don’t look ahead but see if you can picture the scene in the movie where the quote appeared. Good luck and have a frightfully good time.
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Pre-order Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Jubilee’ on exclusive yellow vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Pre-order our exclusive "yellow translucent mix" vinyl variant of Japanese Breakfast's third album, 'Jubilee.'. Japanese Breakfast released her great third album, Jubilee, in June, and we're very excited to have teamed up with her and Dead Oceans for a new variant of the album, on yellow translucent mix vinyl. It's limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our store. Pre-order yours HERE while they last!
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

JPEGMAFIA tore up Brooklyn Steel with ZelooperZ (pics)

The very unique rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA just released his new album LP! this past Friday, and he's on tour now with ZelooperZ in support of it. The tour hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel last night (10/27). The crowd was into it from the start of ZelooperZ's set, and the energy only rose when JPEGMAFIA took the stage. From the minute he came on stage, he put on a crazy show; he was running, stomping, and strutting around the stage and had the crowd going nuts. He spent a ton of time at the edge of the stage right in the crowd's faces, and a bunch of people brought things for him to sign during the show like records, shirts, and even one large framed portrait. He also had boxes of JPEGMAFIA masks given out to people when they came inside.
BROOKLYN, NY

