CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In-Depth: Will vaccinating kids end the pandemic?

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkzeL_0cfJq3If00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With a 17-0 vote Tuesday, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBAC) recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 .

That means around 321,000 children in San Diego are one step closer to being eligible for the vaccine.

And while most of the debate around the vote focused on the individual safety of children and the risks and benefits for each kid who gets the shot, experts say there's another benefit to expanding eligibility: ending the pandemic.

"I think it will get us a lot closer," says Dr. Mark Sawyer, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Rady Children's Hospital. Dr. Sawyer is also a member of VRBAC, and he voted for approval.

"There are lots of things that are hard to predict, but I do think that by getting this extra part of our population immunized, we're unlikely to see the big peaks in disease that we've seen in the last year," he says.

New numbers from the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub back up his claims.

The Hub is a collective of 13 different universities and medical research institutions. Each of them runs scenarios to try and predict how the pandemic will unfold. The Hub then creates an "ensemble" prediction where the models agree.

Their latest round of projections analyzed what would most likely happen if the vaccine gained approval for kids ages 5-11 and what would happen if it were not approved.

According to their latest models, the U.S. would reach 51,707,302 total cases by March of 2022 if the vaccine is not approved for kids. If it is, their numbers show the US would have 51,302,076 cases, a drop of 405,226 total cases.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the U.S. could reach 941,244 without approval for kids. If it is approved, that number drops to 837,696, a difference of 103,548.

Meanwhile, the projections show the U.S. death toll from COVID could reach 794,994 without approval, or 780,047 with; a difference of 14,947.

USC Assistant Research Professor Dr. Ajitesh Srivastava is part of the Modeling Hub. He says those numbers are significant. But they come with a sense of uncertainty.

"These are not exact numbers," Dr. Srivastava says. "There's a lot of uncertainty around it. So you should take that into consideration."

Still, he says compiling all of the data from so many different researchers can give a reasonable estimate of the results, and that's important to help people make decisions.

"In this kind of situation, where there is inherent uncertainty, it has been observed that when you actually ask multiple experts instead of relying on one expert, you get more reliable answers," he says.

The Hub's numbers show vaccinating children won't end the pandemic in one fell swoop. But Dr. Sawyer believes it will get us closer to herd immunity, which is the next best thing.

"We don't have to get everybody immunized," Dr. Sawyer says. "We just have to get most people immunized, and the transmission will stop."

But he and Dr. Srivastava caution that other variables could prolong the pandemic. The emergence of another variant could be a factor. So could decisions to end pandemic precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

"The modeling is only as good as the assumptions you put into it," says Dr. Sawyer. "We have to wait and get real data to see how this works."

In the meantime, the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub researchers will keep working on new projections, looking for answers to the next set of COVID questions that arise.

"There's no prize at the end," says Dr. Srivastava. "We have the expertise, and we're trying our best to contribute to public health."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

Conservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now. Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vrbac#Rady Children S Hospital#Covid
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Japanese Scientists Develop Vaccine that Could End SARS-related pandemics

The Covid-19 pandemic has been ongoing for the past 20 months, and the world is waiting for it to end. Several Covid-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, and health providers are using several drugs to treat severe and mild Covid-19 infections. In the hopes of stopping the virus and its many strains once and for all, Japanese scientists developed a new Covid-19 vaccine. The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Magazine, and the future looks promising.
SCIENCE
Axios

COVID vaccines for kids are getting closer

Millions of kids under 12 could begin getting COVID-19 shots "within the first week or two of November," NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on ABC News' "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" over the weekend. Why it matters: This would be a major milestone for getting approximately 28 million more kids...
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Expects Authorization To Vaccinate Young Children Soon, But Won’t Predict End Of Pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an interview seen only on KDKA, the U.S. surgeon general says a final sign-off is expected shortly on a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. It’s just one of many comments that Dr. Vivek Murthy made in a wide-ranging discussion with KDKA’s Jon Delano on Thursday afternoon. Murthy says this week’s FDA advisory panel approval of a vaccine for young children could lead to emergency authorization as early as next week. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Next week, the CDC’s advisory group and the CDC will also review the data and make their recommendation. So very soon we could have...
KIDS
PennLive.com

It’s harder to justify COVID-19 vaccine for children if the pandemic is nearing an end | Analysis

If this were December 2020, or August 2021, the argument for vaccinating young children against COVID-19 would be easy to make. With case counts surging and hospitals near capacity, giving young kids a jab would be counted on to slow transmission of a virus that’s killing thousands of Americans a day. The risk that inoculation could cause heart inflammation in young kids appears to be minuscule. Countering the coronavirus would clearly win out.
KIDS
Birmingham Star

Pandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, says WHO Chief

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
WORLD
Magic 95.1

State gears up for kids’ vaccines

The Illinois Department of Public Health is gearing up for the anticipated approval of Covid-19 vaccines for younger children. It’s expected the Pfizer vaccine will get the okay for kids ages 5 to 11 in the coming days. Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says they want to make sure families have several options available to them, including doctor’s offices, pharmacies and schools.
KIDS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy