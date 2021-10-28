CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City tried 'very seriously' to sign Romelu Lukaku last year before Chelsea made five offers to buy him, reveals his agent Federico Pastorello - who warned the striker that £98m Blues return was 'now or never'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Manchester City held 'very concrete' interest in Romelu Lukaku last year before opting against the move, the striker's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed.

Lukaku ultimately re-joined Chelsea in a sensational £98million switch over the summer, leaving Inter Milan for Stamford Bridge, and it has not been confirmed that he believed he had unfinished business at the club.

City have been on the hunt for a new first-choice striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero, and were also eyeing up a number of targets before the veteran departed. On their shortlist was Lukaku, but their approach fell through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qlsql_0cfJpy7g00
Manchester City held 'very concrete' interest in Romelu Lukaku last year, his agent revealed

'I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,' Pastorello told Telegraph Sport in a rare interview.

'During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.

'Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year - it was almost impossible. He hadn't won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they [City] focussed on Harry Kane this summer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlBVS_0cfJpy7g00
City boss Pep Guardiola has been on the hunt for a new striker and Lukaku was on his shortlist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKJaF_0cfJpy7g00
Lukaku enjoyed a fine start to his second Chelsea spell, scoring four goals in as many games

Lukaku enjoyed a lightning-fast start to his second spell with Chelsea, having scored four goals in his first four games. However, he endured a six-game barren run and picked up an ankle injury against Malmo in the Champions League.

Before he headed back to west London, the frontman, 28, was warned by his representative that fulfilling his dream of playing for Chelsea again was a case of 'now or never'. Five offers later, and negotiations were wrapped up.

'This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,' Pastorello added.

'I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don't come back. Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu's train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22K2Ll_0cfJpy7g00
His agent Federico Pastorello also warned Lukaku that his return to Chelsea was 'now or never'

'We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now.

'Chelsea were 100 per cent sure that he was the one, I never had doubts, but I think they needed to think twice before doing it.

'There were more offers before they got to the level Inter accepted. There were four offers and the fifth was the one that closed the talks. Looking back, I think everyone got a really good deal.'

Now back in blue, Lukaku's focus will be on returning from injury. He proved anxious supporters with an update, sharing a photo of himself laid back on a sofa while receiving treatment on his damaged ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201fga_0cfJpy7g00
Lukaku posted a photo of himself receiving treatment to his injured right ankle in his recovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nouof_0cfJpy7g00
The striker required treatment on the pitch after appearing to twist his ankle against Malmo

In the caption, he posted batter and clock emojis, hinting that he is resting and recharging before making his comeback.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his first-choice marksman will miss at least two games as a result of the problem.

'I don't think it makes any sense that we go into speculation about how long it's going to be. The fact is you never know,' Tuchel said before Chelsea beat Norwich.

'Things can be shorter or longer than expected. One thing I can tell you for sure is that that they are both in treatment and both feeling positive. They are not too worried. Out of the next two games for sure and then we'll see.'

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — A Manchester City supporter has been hospitalized after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium. City says it is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident that took place after the team’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Belgian club says the supporter was on his way back home from watching the match and was attacked in a parking lot. City says the club’s “thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital.”
UEFA
chatsports.com

Chelsea pair Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner out for 'some matches'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will both miss a few matches after being injured in the 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo, confirmed boss Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku twisted his ankle in a tackle which led to a penalty and Werner hurt his hamstring while running - both in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku leaves Chelsea game injured

Chelsea are now 2-0 up against Malmo in the Champions League, and cruising to what looks like a comfortable win. The problem for them is what happened in earning that second goal. Romelu Lukaku did so well to turn his man and get into the box, where he was taken...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Times Daily

Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL

Chelsea and Manchester City didn't field a recognized striker between them for their Premier League games on Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
CHELSEA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Lukaku eager to mentor young teammates

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has passed his phone number to the club's young players. Now as a senior member of the squad, Lukaku, 28, prioritises being a role model and mentor to his current team-mates. He said: "What I love about the younger players here is they are so dedicated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Telegraph Sport#The Champions League
Yardbarker

Positive news for Chelsea as injury timescale set for Romelu Lukaku

It’s always a worrying time when your main striker goes down through injury, and Chelsea had to deal with the loss of Lukaku and Werner against Malmo last night. Lukaku’s injury was to his ankle which is always a concern because of how bad that kind of injury can be, while the club had to wait for scans to fully assess the damage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea dealt double injury blow as strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are BOTH taken off in first-half against Malmo, as Thomas Tuchel calls on others to 'step up' in their absence

Thomas Tuchel faces major injury concerns over key attackers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair limped off against Malmo on Wednesday night. The Blues’ comprehensive win over the Swedes came at cost after Lukaku sustained an injury to his right ankle while fellow attacker Werner suffered a hamstring strain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel challenges Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to step up and fill Chelsea's attacking void in the wake of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner injuries after duo impressed as subs for the strikers in Europe

Thomas Tuchel has issued the clearest of challenges for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to step forward and fill Chelsea’s attacking void. Both have been frustrated by limited appearances this season but with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all injured, they can seize the chance against Norwich on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Malmo are brushed aside

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limped out of Chelsea’s facile 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo to deal the Blues a fresh set of injury concerns.Jorginho converted two penalties, while Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz laid on classy finishes – but Chelsea’s new injuries still grabbed the greatest attention.Lukaku hobbled off in clear pain with a suspected ankle problem, while Werner appeared to pick up a hamstring issue as the Blues claimed their second win in Group H.Thomas Tuchel had admitted his international players were suffering from fatigue and feeling flat ahead of Wednesday’s Stamford Bridge clash.The Chelsea boss had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku 'is facing a MONTH out with the ankle injury he picked up in Chelsea's win over Malmo'... plunging Thomas Tuchel into a striker crisis with Timo Werner also likely to miss games

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly facing a month out of action because of the ankle injury he sustained in Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. The Belgian striker twisted his ankle during the first half while fellow striker Timo Werner also picked up a hamstring injury to leave a cloud over the Blues' comprehensive 4-0 rout at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku left Inter Milan to DOUBLE his salary, claims club chief Beppe Marotta, who insists there's little difference between the £97.5m striker and Edin Dzeko, who joined for FREE

Romelu Lukaku only joined Chelsea for money, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has claimed. Lukaku fired Inter to a first Serie A title in 11 years with 24 goals last season but left the club for Chelsea in August for a club-record £97.5million. According to reports, Lukaku is Chelsea's top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku has gone SIX matches without a Chelsea goal and Thomas Tuchel says his £98m striker is 'tired' already... he'll be licking his lips at games with Malmo and Norwich, but why is he struggling after a fast start?

At the end of last season it was thought the only thing that could stop Chelsea from challenging for the Premier League title was a striker who guaranteed goals. It was hoped Timo Werner would be that man when he signed from RB Leipzig 12 months ago but the German's well-documented struggles meant he only managed 12 goals in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: Romelu Lukaku hobbles down tunnel with first-half injury as Blues romp to victory

Jorginho's double from the spot helped Chelsea romp to a 4-0 win over Malmo in a victory marred by injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Thomas Tuchel admitted both strikers will be out for "a while" after they were both forced off in the first half of an otherwise sterling night for the Blues, who romped to their biggest win under his management to reignite their Champions League campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea thrash Malmo as strikers Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku injured

Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win over Malmo FF in the Champions League on Wednesday as strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were forced off through injury. Lukaku left the game at Stamford Bridge on 18 minutes with an ankle injury after he was brought down inside the box, while Werner limped off just before half-time holding his hamstring.
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy