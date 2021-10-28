CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Fisher shows off her figure in a polka dot swimsuit as she relaxes on the sand in throwback photos from her recent holiday in Perth

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

She recently enjoyed time in her home city of Perth with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their children.

And on Thursday, Isla Fisher shared a series of throwback photos from their recent trip to Instagram.

In one photo, the 45-year-old actress showed off her figure in a polka dot swimsuit as she stretched out on the sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzYx7_0cfJpti300
Soaking up the sun: Isla Fisher showed off her figure in a polka dot swimsuit as she relaxed on the sand in throwback photos from her recent holiday in Perth

She also shared another image while enjoying a meal at a friend's home.

In a third image, Isla is pictured smiling and posing for the camera while running on the sand.

Isla returned to Sydney earlier this month after spending some time in Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8MB4_0cfJpti300
Good times: She also shared another image while enjoying a meal at a friend's home

She was recently spotted using crutches and attending a doctor's appointment after injuring herself.

Isla told Stellar magazine in March she feels 'safe' in her home country after moving back to Australia with her family.

'I just feel so safe, I suppose the word is cosy, when I'm in Australia. It's where I grew up,' said the Oman-born actress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD6Vn_0cfJpti300
Memories: In a third image, Isla is pictured smiling and posing for the camera while running on the sand

'I'm the happiest when I'm home. I miss it when I'm not here. I don't feel any pressure when I'm in Australia. I don't have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don't even have to wear shoes.'

Isla and her husband Sacha first met at a party in Sydney in 2002, and married in Paris in 2010 after she converted to the Jewish faith.

They moved from Los Angeles to Australia at the end of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMK0H_0cfJpti300
Back home: Isla returned to Sydney earlier this month after spending sometime in Perth with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen

