Isla Fisher shows off her figure in a polka dot swimsuit as she relaxes on the sand in throwback photos from her recent holiday in Perth

She recently enjoyed time in her home city of Perth with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their children.

And on Thursday, Isla Fisher shared a series of throwback photos from their recent trip to Instagram.

In one photo, the 45-year-old actress showed off her figure in a polka dot swimsuit as she stretched out on the sand.

She also shared another image while enjoying a meal at a friend's home.

In a third image, Isla is pictured smiling and posing for the camera while running on the sand.

Isla returned to Sydney earlier this month after spending some time in Perth.

She was recently spotted using crutches and attending a doctor's appointment after injuring herself.

Isla told Stellar magazine in March she feels 'safe' in her home country after moving back to Australia with her family.

'I just feel so safe, I suppose the word is cosy, when I'm in Australia. It's where I grew up,' said the Oman-born actress.

'I'm the happiest when I'm home. I miss it when I'm not here. I don't feel any pressure when I'm in Australia. I don't have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don't even have to wear shoes.'

Isla and her husband Sacha first met at a party in Sydney in 2002, and married in Paris in 2010 after she converted to the Jewish faith.

They moved from Los Angeles to Australia at the end of last year.