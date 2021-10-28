Transport Secretary Grant Shapps removes ALL the remaining seven countries from the travel 'red list' and mothballs quarantine hotels but says the category will be kept in place as a 'precautionary measure'

Ministers today announced they are removing the final seven countries from the Government's travel 'red list'.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Venezuela will all be axed from the banned list from 4am on November 1.

However, the Government has insisted the 'red list' category will be retained as a 'precautionary measure' and countries will be added to it in the future if they suffer fresh coronavirus spikes.

The decision effectively means the Government will now mothball its quarantine hotels because they will no longer be needed.

Mr Shapps tweeted: 'All seven remaining countries on the red list will be REMOVED from Mon 1 Nov at 4am.'

He added: 'We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK's first line of defence.'

The change will mean that double-vaccinated people will be able to return to the UK from every country in the world without having to take a pre-departure test or quarantine on arrival.

Travel bosses welcomed the move on hotel quarantine and said the industry 'will be breathing a sigh of relief', describing it as a 'significant step forward to normalising international travel'.

However, they also warned shelving the banned list rather than scrapping it entirely means it will remain a 'lurking threat' which could harm booking confidence.

Mr Shapps also announced that from next Monday the Government will recognise the vaccine status of people coming to the UK from a further 30 countries and territories, including Peru and Uganda.

That move takes the total number of countries on the inbound vaccination list to more than 135.

The latest changes will only apply to England, but the devolved administrations have recently implemented Westminster's proposals to the international travel rules.

Getting rid of the remaining 'red list' countries brings the UK into line with most of the rest of Europe.

Travellers arriving from 'red list' destinations are currently required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.

The policy was introduced as part of border measures to reduce the risk posed by travellers returning from Covid hotspots.

But it has been blamed for contributing to UK travel firms struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The Department for Transport said a number of hotel rooms will 'remain on standby' just in case the Government needs to 'quickly respond' to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant.

The review of the travel lists will continue to take place every three weeks.

Mr Shapps said: 'This is another step in the right direction for international travel with more good news today for passengers, businesses and the travel sector.

'We’re continuing to make great progress as we recover from the pandemic and today is another example of how far we have come.

'Whether it’s reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone. However, we must not be complacent and remain ready to spring into action and defend our hard-won gains if needed.'

Gary Lewis, CEO of The Travel Network Group which represents more than 1,200 travel businesses in the UK, said: 'The travel industry will be breathing a sigh of relief now costly hotel quarantine is being scrapped for those returning from red list countries.

'It is encouraging to see further progress being made to remove barriers to free travel after 19 months of restrictions.

'We hope that this move helps to build customer confidence and reassure people that they can book trips and travel without the threat of costly or disruptive changes to their plans.'

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the removal of the final countries from the 'red list' category represented a 'significant step forward'.

She said: 'This is a welcome and a significant step forward to normalising international travel and should give people confidence to book.

'Recognising more countries' vaccination programmes is also a vital step forward in restarting inbound tourism and business travel, which supported nearly half a million jobs in the UK tourism and hospitality sectors pre-pandemic.

'Ultimately, we need to return to a situation similar to prior to the pandemic, in which people can travel without further tests or forms to fill out.

'The UK and devolved governments should aim for this as soon as is safely possible.'

Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said the changes are 'appreciated' but warned the ongoing existence of the list means it will remain a 'lurking threat'.

He said: 'The removal of all countries from the red list is appreciated. However, the lurking threat of further introductions to this list and the continued existence of quarantine hotels means that it does not give travellers the confidence that they need.

'Business travellers especially need to understand the criteria the Government is using to make these decisions. Businesses and livelihoods depend on a more open and collaborative approach from the Government.'

Mr Shapps announced on October 7 that he was removing 47 countries from the 'red list', moving them all onto the 'go list' from October 11.

However, travellers do still have to take a coronavirus test on the second day they are back.