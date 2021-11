Johnny Cash’s version of “A Boy Named Sue” is one of the first songs I can ever remember hearing. I first heard it in my now-late dad’s old blue stretched-out crappy car from 1970-something. I don’t know the make or the year, that’s how young I was at the time. But I just remember my older brother putting the passenger seat down so far back that he could lie straight and not be seen by anyone he might know. My dad would often play classical music on the stereo, which we thought was boring at the time. But every once in a while, he would play his favorite rock artist: Johnny Cash.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO