CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida marijuana agency seeks to double workforce to handle pending boom

By John Haughey, The Center Square contributor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcu8a_0cfJpcww00


The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is expected to issue up to 27 new medical marijuana treatment center (MMTCs) licenses by July 1, 2023, more than doubling the availability of legal cannabis products that already support a $1.3 billion industry in the Sunshine State.

In preliminary budget requests, DOH is seeking nearly $13 million to more than double the Office of Medical Marijuana Use’s (OMMU) current 80-person staff to 165 employees to handle what it anticipates will be a dramatic surge in state medical marijuana sales in the coming years.

DOH is requesting $4 million to publicize “accurate information” about medical marijuana and open three regional OMMU offices, and $2.15 million for litigation-related expenses.

Florida now has 22 licensed MMTCs. The 2017 law designed to carry out a 2016 constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana stipulated new licenses were to come online as patient numbers increased.

More than 620,000 Florida residents are now qualified' for medical pot prescriptions. By that 2017 law, there should be 41 MMTCs, not 22.

The DOC was holding off opening the MMTC application process until the Florida Supreme Court ruled in a lawsuit filed by Tampa-based Florigrown LLC, which challenged the vertical integration provision which requires operators to handle products from “seed-to-sale.” In May, the court upheld the 2017 law.

OMMU plans to issue 19 new licenses by July 1, 2022, and another eight by July 1, 2023. With an estimated 150 applications for each licensing cycle, the agency says it must double its workforce to handle a projected 900,000-plus patient base within two years.

Florida’s medical marijuana industry created nearly 15,000 jobs and generated nearly $1.23 billion in taxable sales in 2020, according to Arcview Market Research, which projects the industry could generate $6 billion in Florida sales by 2030.

The 2021 MJBizFactbook projects Florida medical marijuana sales will approach $1.3 billion in 2021 and nearly $2 billion annually by 2025.

One nettlesome state marijuana regulatory matter was resolved this week when Florida Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk repealed DOH’s prohibition on MMTCs contracting with e-commerce companies to process orders.

Until February, Florida MMTCs could pay third-party online sites, such as Seattle-based Leafly Holdings, for marketing, advertising and ordering services on a subscription basis. DOH allowed such services as long as patients picked up and paid for items in person.

But in February, DOH determined such arrangements violate 2017’s “vertical integration” requirement.

“Contracting with Leafly.com , or any other third-party website, for services directly related to dispensing is a violation of this provision,” then-DOH Chief of Staff Courtney Coppola said in a memo that threatened to impose $5,000 fines on those who continued to use the sites.

Claiming it lost more than $300,000 in canceled subscription services provided to 277 Florida dispensaries within months of DOH’s ban, Leafly petitioned for an administrative law ruling declaring the prohibition an “unadopted and invalid rule.”

Leafly insisted it is not subject to the state’s vertical integration requirement since it is not “dispensing cannabis.” It does not accept payments from, nor send cannabis to, patients, the company argues.

Van Wyk agreed, ruling Monday that DOHs prohibition is, indeed, an “unadopted rule” and ordered it to “immediately discontinue reliance on its policy.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

A different kind of epidemic is killing Floridians

Sure COVID kills, but counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl are flooding the Black Market and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she’s seen a corresponding dramatic spike in overdose deaths. The coronavirus pandemic hit as fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, continues to become more widespread. The DEA says...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about COVID-19 numbers in Florida's mask mandate schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried said that Governor Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about the efficacy of mask mandates in Florida public schools. DeSantis barred Florida school districts from requiring mask mandates and has sought to punish noncompliant districts by stripping them of funding. All the while, DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

The country needs a dose of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to battle COVID-19

Florida has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country. They did it without vaccine mandates, without mask mandates in school and with no restrictions on businesses. Life simply went on. Over the summer, when Florida was experiencing a spike in cases, the media was wall-to-wall news about the numbers....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#The Office Of#Ommu#Doc#Mmtc#The Florida Supreme Court#Florigrown Llc#Arcview Market Research
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Palm Beach Interactive

Florida surpasses 1 million COVID-19 boosters and had second-most deaths in October in US

More than 1 million Florida residents vaccinated against the coronavirus have received additional booster shots. The state health department reported Friday that 1,116,459 Floridians who had previously gotten both of the two-dose vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson formula have each received another shot. It's a 240,468-person increase over...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fried: ‘Floridians Were Jailed Under… Marijuana Crime Bills’ Crist Supported

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) are both vying to unseat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), and both have made calls for the Governor’s Florida Surgeon General nominee, Dr. Joe Ladapo, to be withdrawn after a controversial meeting with Florida state Senator Tina Polsky (D). Commissioner Fried directed verbal jabs at Rep. Crist, responding to a recent interview the former Governor of Florida took part in regarding marijuana decriminalization. In response, Fried argued that “Floridians were jailed under the marijuana crime bills you fought for.”
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida's boomer bud boom

More and more boomers are using pot in a sign of further growth inside the $1.3 billion Florida medical marijuana market.Driving the news: The proportion of adults 65+ who reported recent cannabis use jumped by 18% last year, from 5.1% in 2019 to 6% in 2020, according to the recent 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health.The news comes as the Florida Department of Health requests funding to double the number of employees at the Office of Medical Marijuana Use — from 80 to 165 — to keep up with demand, per Florida Trend.And the office plans to issue...
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Judge OK’s Online Medical Marijuana Ordering In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Monday by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy