Austin, TX

Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

By Michelle Pitcher
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 6 days ago
Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale,...

SlashGear

ICON and Lennar plan to 3D print an entire Texas neighborhood

ICON, a company that specializes in 3D printing-based construction technologies, has teamed up with home construction company Lennar to announce an ambitious new project: 3D printing an entire neighborhood of houses in Texas. The project will break ground in 2022, according to ICON, which says it’ll leverage its technologies to help build 100 homes in a new community co-designed with the architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.
TEXAS STATE
probuilder.com

The World's Largest Community of 3D-Printed Homes Is Coming to Austin

ICON, a construction technologies company based in Austin, is teaming up with home builder Lennar to construct the world’s largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes. The 100 3D-printed homes will be co-designed by architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and will bypass the building challenges of the post-pandemic materials shortage by instead using building technology, according to CBS Austin. The project is set to break ground in 2022.
CONSTRUCTION
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
magazine.realtor

Homebuilding Giant to Offer 3D-Printed Homes

Printed homes are coming to a new community in Austin, Texas. Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced it was partnering with the startup ICON to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes to date. The builder says the high-tech construction method will allow it to overcome current labor and materials shortages that have been pressing on the new-home construction industry over recent months.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Lennar, Icon teaming up on 3D-printed development

Homebuilding giant Lennar and Texas construction startup Icon are teaming up to build 100 3D-printed homes in a massive vote of confidence for the technology amid a nationwide home shortage. Icon’s proprietary Vulcan technology allows the company to create homes up to 3,000 square feet it says outlasts traditional building...
HOMELESS
Austin Business Journal

Will Tesla HQ squeeze Austin’s housing market?

“I don’t know, in terms of the number of employees this is going to bring, whether this will move the needle much at all, but in terms of the broader perception of Austin, it’s going to move the needle considerably," one expert said. This article looks at housing prices and statistics caught up in the Tesla effect so far and a peek at where Tesla executives are moving.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Canva, fresh off raising $200M, leases office space in East Austin

East Austin continues to be an attractive destination for office tenants as two major leases were confirmed for the new Eastlake at Tillery campus on East Cesar Chavez Street. One of them was with Canva, a company recently valued at $40 billion. Click through to learn about the brokers involved and get the latest office real estate stats, plus check out ABJ's list of the largest multi-tenant office parks in the region.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Wine startup Boxt taps into its next chapter with plans for Austin tasting room

Austin-based subscription boxed wine startup Boxt is now a year old. And its founder, Sarah Puil, still gets excited about key moments along the company's early path. The company blends wines from around the world to create wines that fit specific flavor profiles, as opposed to varietals. So when its first batch of wines were ready to be transported by a tanker truck from California to Texas, Puil's excitement was uncontainable.
AUSTIN, TX
Time Out Global

An entire town of 3D-printed homes is being built in the USA

The UN reckons that 1.6 billion people worldwide live in substandard housing – and that 100 million have no home at all. So not only is this an era of looming climate catastrophe, but there’s a global housing crisis on our hands too. Which begs the question: how do you build millions of new homes without devastating the planet?
POLITICS
Austin Business Journal

Austin's best new buildings on display

Central Texas has emerged from the pandemic as one of the most desirable places in the world for companies and people to move. To keep up with that demand, developers, brokers, architects, construction workers and others are rushing to put up new towers, erect enough housing and overhaul spaces for beneficial public use. There is a lot of newsworthy work being done all over town by hundreds of companies, epitomized by the winners in Austin Business Journal's 2021 Commercial Real Estate Awards.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

State of downtown Austin's recovery: Busy on the weekends, still 'eerily quiet' on weekdays

There are many signs of life returning to downtown Austin — sometimes at pre-Covid levels. But the recovery has been uneven, especially when looking at weekday foot traffic. That is of huge importance for businesses that rely on walk-up customers. We speak to a couple of them in this story, and check the latest stats from the Downtown Austin Alliance.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

International homebuying has dropped off in Austin — will it stay low?

A new report from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the chilling effects of the pandemic on deals by international buyers. International homebuyers accounted for $634 million in sales volume — or 3% of the total — in the Austin metro between April 2020 and March 2021, $200 million less than the same period a year prior. More international buyers are opting for investment properties rather than primary residences.
AUSTIN, TX
