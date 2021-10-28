CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 15.63% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock rose 7.93% to $16.74. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 7.47% to $14.09. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock increased by 7.04% to $67.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock increased by 6.8% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $81.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 19.34% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 10.55% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock declined by 8.4% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 7.61% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares decreased by 5.49% to $73.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 4.54% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
