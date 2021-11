BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Though the Halloween season is still at its height, Ballston Spa is already planning for Christmas. The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association’s annual Ballston Spa Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting takes place Dec. 3. The parade step off time is 6:30 pm, proceeding on Milton Avenue and ending in Wiswall Park on Front Street with Santa lighting the village Christmas tree. The parade is a hometown-style holiday tradition, with fire trucks, floats, animals, kids and Santa parading down the main street of the village. Once again this year, the parade will spotlight the Toys for Tots campaign, in partnership with the Ballston Spa Community Emergency Corps, Saratoga County Sheriff Department and U.S. Marine Corps.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO