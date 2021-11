REGIONAL — On Halloween night things come to life. This Halloween people can get their kicks killing the undead instead. Zombie Laser Tag will be offered for two nights outdoors on 26 North High St. On Friday, Saturday and Halloween night, there will be a Haunted Walk through the Bridgton Old Town Hall and Ice Rink. On two of those nights — Friday and Sunday — Zombie Laser Tag will be an option.

