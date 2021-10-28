Pet Patrol Missing Dog in Northport Area

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men are to stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice. Greg McMichael and his adult...
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
Business interests are divided over President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate, with some groups applauding pro-business changes to the final rule and others arguing that it will disrupt the holiday shopping season. The rule, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday, will require businesses with 100 or...
A federal judge on Thursday seemed skeptical of former President Trump 's bid to block the Biden administration from complying with an expansive document request from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan grilled one of Trump's attorneys during a hearing on efforts to hold back...
The juror dismissed from Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial apparently was trying to be funny when he cracked to a court security officer about a police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, the event that set off the protests where Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally. Blake, who is Black, was shot...
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
