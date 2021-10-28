Possibly Groundbreaking Studies to Be Conducted on the Effectiveness of Short and Long-term COVID-19 Therapies Inhibiting the Progression of SARS-CoV-2

Image by Bruno /Germany via Pixabay

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) recently announced that it has officially received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a Phase 1 pilot study at Loma Linda University Health to evaluate STAT-205 as a treatment in the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 progression.

The progression of SARS-CoV-2 can be fatal, as it is the same virus that causes COVID-19.

STAT-205 is a breakthrough immuno-modulator designed to decrease elevated inflammatory responses that are associated with viral infections and inhibit viral replication in human lung cells. Its efficacy was successfully demonstrated during preclinical in vitro studies, where STAT-205 was able to inhibit the replication of coronaviruses. Previous data suggests that STAT-205 could potentially prevent life-threatening lung inflammation caused by COVID-19 altogether while lessening the risk of reinfection in those who have contracted the virus.

“This represents an important step for Statera and potentially also the millions of people who may become infected with COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant,” stated Michael Handley, president, and CEO of Statera Biopharma. “We believe there is compelling preclinical and early clinical data that demonstrate the therapeutic capabilities of STAT-205 in acute COVID-19 and support our belief that it could play a pivotal role in the treatment of the disease.”

The randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 24 patients who are 18 years or older, test positive for acute SARS-CoV-2, and show symptoms of a mild infection. They must also be at high risk for further disease progression, as many COVID patients are now showing signs of more serious long-term conditions stemming from the virus. These patients would show symptoms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS) and are otherwise known as “long-haulers” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The study is designed to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK), early predictive biomarkers, and safety of STAT-205 as an effective tool for both mild and long-term COVID treatment.

A leading biopharmaceutical company, formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI), Statera creates novel next-generation immunotherapies that focus on the restoration of immune function and homeostasis in patients suffering from any number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis, blood disorders, cancer, and various other infectious diseases. Therapies are designed to eliminate the disease altogether, rather than minimize its effects, by restoring the body’s natural balance, activating essential immune defenses, and allowing it to begin the healing process.

