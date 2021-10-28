12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares moved upwards by 12.04% to $1.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock rose 10.37% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares rose 9.45% to $27.1. The company's market cap stands at $849.7 million.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock rose 8.87% to $658.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares increased by 8.8% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) shares rose 5.68% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million.
Losers
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 28.15% to $0.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares fell 25.82% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 8.45% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock fell 6.97% to $44.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares declined by 5.01% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $375.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock declined by 4.81% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
